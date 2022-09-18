Organize Your Desk Space with This Now-$26 Best-Selling Display Shelf That Has a Customizable Design

Nothing is more satisfying than a well-organized desk, where every pen, book, and piece of decor has a place.

If your workspace is looking a little scattered right now, or if you're thinking your desk could use a bit of an aesthetic revamp, you may want to check out a best-selling customizable desktop shelf that is on sale right now at Amazon.

The Jerry and Maggie Desktop Organizer Display Shelf, which is normally $36, is currently marked down to $26 and has nearly 6,000 five-star ratings. It measures about 6.8 inches by 13 inches by 15.5 inches and has a sturdy build. It's made up of two main components, and those two components can be adjusted or rotated, essentially making the shelf customizable. The two parts are easily adjustable because they just fit together, rather than being joined together.

In terms of style, the wooden shelf has a simple, clean-cut appearance, and it's available in an array of finishes, including black and white wood, so you can pick the option that best matches your desk.

Amazon

Buy It! Jerry and Maggie Desktop Organizer Display Shelf, $25.99 (orig. $35.79); amazon.com

The real standout feature of this shelf is how easily customizable it is. One five-star reviewer praised this type of design since it gives them "flexibility to customize how much space [they] need." And an additional shopper, who wrote that they "love love love this shelf," explained that while they forgot to measure the available space on their desk before ordering the product, "it all worked out," thanks to the customizable nature of the shelf.

And even if you measure your desk before purchasing the unit, the adjustable feature is still handy, because if you ever decide to trade in your desk for a new one or move workspaces, you can just change the shelf to fit your new needs, rather than buying a whole new organizer.

Assembling the shelf is straightforward too, as it comes with the tools you need to build it. A five-star reviewer noted that they put it together in under 10 minutes, while two customers with arthritis commented on how they found the assembly process to be accessible to them. One shopper shared, "This was very easy to put together. I have arthritis in my hands and the screwdriver they included with the kit was a flat handle and very easy to grip. All the pre-drilled holes lined up perfectly."

If you want to upgrade your desk and your organization with a low-maintenance, clean-looking shelf, consider buying the Jerry and Maggie Desktop Organizer Display Shelf while it's on sale for $26 at Amazon.

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.