Jeremiah Brent Didn't Think He Was 'Ever Going to Find Love' Until He Met Husband Nate Berkus

Jeremiah Brent is opening up about the early days of his love story with husband Nate Berkus.

During an episode of the new podcast Ideas of Order — a partnership between Brent and California Closets — the HGTV star and designer, 38, invited his husband of almost 10 years to be his first guest.

Brent recalls why the couple were brought to tears the first time they walked into their daughter Poppy's bedroom in their New York City home, just before she was born in 2016.

"I think that moment in particular, and why I think it's so significant to the both of us, is you know you're standing there, and it's like the physical manifestation of a dream that has come true," he says. "I think the idea that we always wanted to have a family but, how is that even possible?"

The design couple now share two children together: Poppy, 8, and Oskar, 5

He continues to reflect: "Before that I didn't think I was ever going to be married. I didn't think I was ever going to find love. I was like, 'I'm going to be alone with some dogs. I'm going to have a great life, a great sofa,'" he jokes.

Later in the episode, Berkus, 51, echoed a similar sentiment about his relationship with his husband, and how his younger self never could've imagined he would be married with two kids.

"I didn't think it was even an option. I didn't think that it was possible," he says. "At the time, gay marriage wasn't legal or recognized or common. Even surrogacy didn't exist when I was 13 years old in anything that's recognizable to how it exists today."

The Nate Home designer also recalls the surreal memory of him and his husband being in the room with each surrogate after their children were born.

"When they were born, we looked at each other and we knew that it was the convergence of social change, climate, political change, science and opportunity. All those things had to lock into place and these people had to fight for that opportunity for families like ours to even exist," he says.

Earlier in the episode, Berkus dove deeper into the memory of when Brent showed him around Poppy's finished bedroom, and why it was a core memory for them both.

"The moment was you and I standing in front of this little closet and you open the door and the light went on automatically and I'll never forget it," he remembers, adding, "it was the start of our life as we know it. It was such a poignant moment and I burst into tears. And everyone knows I'm not a crier."

Brent and Berkus first moved into their Greenwich Village home in 2013 and lived there until 2016. Shortly after Poppy was born, the pair decided to sell the property to start fresh in a stunning Spanish Colonial villa in Los Angeles.

Despite putting down roots on the West Coast, Brent told Architectural Digest that their New York City townhouse was always "the one that got away." The design duo decided to move back to the Big Apple in 2019 and as fate would have it, their former home was up for grabs two years later.

After renovating it for a second time, the pair were thrilled to be back in the space "where all the dreaming began for us," Brent said.