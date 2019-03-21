Jeremiah Brent Reveals the Secret Home Decor Source He and Husband Nate Berkus Use on their Show

Jeremiah Brent has his own interior design firm, a high-end furniture line and a series of multimillion-dollar homes he’s created alongside husband Nate Berkus — but one of his favorite resources is a little more approachable for the everyday design lover.

“We are huge fans of T.J. Maxx at our house,” Brent, who stars with Berkus in Nate & Jeremiah By Design on TLC, returning April 13, tells PEOPLE. “But we’ve been using it even more frequently because of the show. It’s crazy to me still the things that you can find there.”

Brent even designed a room inside a glass cube that was displayed on a street corner in Hollywood. (One winner who guessed nearest the price of the T.J. Maxx pieces took home everything inside.)

On their show, the couple, who share daughter Poppy, 4, and son Oskar, 12 months, rescue families who’ve gotten in over their heads with major renovations. But after the sawdust has settled, they get to outfit the spaces in affordable, stylish furniture and decor.

“Not only as designers, but as creatives, we’re all about the importance of creating that super chic space that feels like a million bucks without having to spend a million bucks,” says Brent, who has partnered with the store to promote their Maxximize campaign, meant to inspire shoppers to take their home to the next level.

In its third season, their series also gains a new star — baby Oskar, who the pair welcomed via surrogate in March 2018.

“The season has been such a beautiful one, because we have had multiple opportunities to get share our family with everybody,” says Brent. “Oscar is adorable. He doesn’t want to do anything but cuddle. Watching the interaction between the two kids is something that I didn’t even think about it. He’s so obsessed with his big sister and she is so sweet and so nurturing.”

Poppy even delivers a few lines of her own on the show. “She’s got a lot to say, sitting on the sofa in interviews. She’s got opinions about things. She told that I used too much white the other day,” he jokes. “I was like, ‘How dare you?'”

The Brent-Berkus clan may also have some big personal changes on the horizon. They listed the home where they previously said they planned to “put down roots” in December for $14 million.

Asked what’s next for their family, Brent explained, “I think we’re trying to figure it out. We’ve never felt tethered to Los Angeles and we’re trying to figure out what the next move is. We’re TBD.”

He also hinted viewers may get some questions answered on the show. “It’s all going to be part of the arc of the season.”

Nate & Jeremiah by Design returns to TLC April 13.