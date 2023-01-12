Jenny McCarthy Surprises Husband Donnie Wahlberg with a Bedroom Makeover — See the Before and After!

The couple, who have been married for eight years, share a five-bedroom Tudor-style home near Chicago with their blended family

By
Published on January 12, 2023 01:25 PM
Jenny McCarthy Surprise Donnie Wahlberg With Bedroom Revamp
Photo: Jenny McCarthy Instagram; Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Jenny McCarthy and Donnie Wahlberg are starting the New Year off with a new bedroom!

The Masked Singer judge, 50, recently revealed on Instagram that she dramatically revamped the space in their St. Charles, Illinois home — without her 53-year-old husband knowing.

"Surprised the Mr with a bedroom makeover," she wrote on Instagram alongside a video of the primary bedroom re-do.

In the sped-up clip, the Formless Beauty founder showed the transformation of the room, which formerly featured more traditional light gray paint and white trim as well as an accent wall behind the bed with a marble motif wallpaper.

The updated space now boasts a rich, black color on the walls, glossy trim and a fluted headboard wall. The moody hue is complemented by a luxurious, upholstered platform bed and bright-white details, including a fluffy rug, contemporary waterfall desk and a pair of comfy armchairs.

Sculptural stone lamps on either side of the bed and a three-dimensional piece of metal wall art complete the redesign.

The new look got the endorsement of Wahlberg's New Kids on the Block bandmate and Farmhouse Fixer host Jonathan Knight.

"BEAUTIFULLY EXECUTED!!! I love a dark room," the singer and HGTV star commented. "So many people are afraid to commit to dark colors. 👏"

Surprised the Mr with a bedroom makeover.
Jenny McCarthy Instagram

The makeover is the latest improvement the couple, who have been married for eight years, have made at their five-bedroom Tudor-style home near Chicago.

"It's the first house we looked at together," Wahlberg told PEOPLE in a 2019 Hollywood at Home feature. "When we came in the door, I saw Jenny's face and I said, 'I have to get this house. I just have to, this is the house.'"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Surprised the Mr with a bedroom makeover.
Jenny McCarthy Instagram

With the help of Chicago-based designer John Wolf of Wolf Home Design, they collaborated to create a style that reflected their "music man-meets-glam fashion" vibe, but that was still functional and comfortable for their blended family.

From an modern kitchen featuring a butcher-block island and walk-in pantry to special dedicated places for each star (a sewing room for McCarthy and what Wahlberg described as a Leave It to Beaver-style office for himself), each room has purpose and meaning for the couple.

While giving PEOPLE a tour of the home, Wahlberg took a moment to share his gratitude for the space near a large framed print on the wall that reads, "Start each day with a grateful heart."

"I stop here every morning and reflect on how thankful we are to have found each other and to live in this house with the people we love the most," he said.

Related Articles
Christina Hall rollout
Christina Hall Opens Up About Dealing With Online Criticism: 'The Older I Get, the Less I Care'
Rubbermaid Brilliance Leak Proof Food Storage Tout
I Purged All of My Old Food Storage Containers for This Leak-Proof Set That's Now 43% Off at Amazon
Kismile Small Electric Space Heater
Amazon Shoppers Say They're 'Not Freezing Anymore' Thanks to This Space Heater — and It's on Sale
https://www.instagram.com/p/CnSBpDzO883/?hl=en prettygirldoc813's profile picture prettygirldoc813 Oh wow that’s terrible! Prayerfully, same weather system that caused this devastation will give you a bountiful harvest in the next season! 7h7 likesReply davisthelion's profile picture davisthelion Sending you all of our love from Austin, TX. You are an inspiration to all of us seeking a deeper connection with the soil. 7h13 likesReply angxlicanxcole's profile picture angxlicanxcole Thinking of you. The comeback will be tenfold. 🤍 2hReply atlgrow's profile picture atlgrow I lost my little garden as well. I can only imagine how difficult this is for a full farm. Looking forward to seeing you all bounce back this spring. 7h4 likesReply patchworkcityfarms's profile picture patchworkcityfarms Verified #farmerj #farmerbae #locallygrow #organicallygrown #blackfarmer #womenwhofarm #blackgirlmagic #aglanta #certifiednaturallygrown #atlanta #georgiagrown #blackinthegarden #farmfresh #seasonsbest #instagood #farmtotable #eatyourveggies #homegrown #instafood #urbanfarm #seasonaleating #freshisbest #donate #fundraiser #patchworkcityfarms 8hReply gjlogue's profile picture gjlogue 💜 1hReply mbselzler's profile picture mbselzler Oh no I'm so sorry, I would love to help with a day of work. Let me know. 😎 2hReply queenneeka's profile picture queenneeka Same thing happened to our little garden all my cabbage collards even the rosemary all gone smh!! But we will grow again. More life sis!! 1hReply kingwhitey's profile picture kingwhitey I’m so proud of your accomplishments in the farm world I pray that the community will support you just as hard as you do them. Thank you so much God Bless 4hReply shackby_the_sycamore's profile picture shackby_the_sycamore Oh such terrible news.. I absolutely love how this lady has made such a beautiful farm….. I hope to see you back and doing what you love….🙏🏻💗 5hReply ms_boring_otaku's profile picture ms_boring_otaku You inspired me to build a garden don’t give up 4hReply trudytotty's profile picture trudytotty Done. Love and appreciation from the very soggy SF Bay Area. If possible (hard right now I know), roll those cameras on the wort of it. Patchwork City Farms will rise from this devastation. Footage will be $$ for the cause 💚. 2hReply hiking.ale's profile picture hiking.ale Love from Costa Rica 🇨🇷 5hReply essence_golden's profile picture essence_golden You have the most beautiful eyes 🥰 6hReply ashleysavageau's profile picture ashleysavageau Donated! Stay strong! 4hReply 8 HOURS AGO Add a comment… More posts from patchworkcityfarms Meta About Blog Jobs Help API Privacy Terms Top Accounts Locations Instagram Lite Contact Uploading & Non-Users English
Magnolia Star Jamila Norman's Farm Decimated by Winter Storm in Atlanta: 'We're Absolutely Devastated'
TOLOCO Massage Gun Upgrade Percussion Muscle Massage Gun for Athletes tout
Amazon Shoppers Swear By This Top-Rated Massage Gun That's 'Like Having Your Own Personal Masseuse'  — and It's 77% Off
Goonies Superfan Buys House for $1.65 Million Promises to 'Preserve and Protect' the 'Iconic' Home
Goonies Superfan Buys Movie House for $1.65M, Promises to 'Preserve and Protect' the 'Iconic' Home
Christina Haack
Christina Hall's Husband Josh Reveals He Was a Police Officer for 16 Years Before Being Injured in Line of Duty
Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott Enjoy Wyoming Vacation with Their 'Herd'
'Property Brothers' Star Jonathan Scott Still Sends 'Flirty Texts' to Girlfriend Zooey Deschanel
Christina Hall's husband is defending her in IG comments
Christina Hall Says She and Husband Josh Will Retire Out of the Spotlight in Tennessee: 'The Ultimate Plan'
Jessie James Decker's Tennessee home For Sale
Jessie James and Eric Decker List Nashville Mansion They Once Called 'Forever Home' for $10.3 Million
Amazon Customer-Most Loved Home Upgrades tout
Amazon Shoppers Are Upgrading Their Homes This Year with These 9 Top-Rated Finds — Up to 65% Off
Christina Hall rollout
Christina Hall Is 'Actually Excited' to Turn 40: 'I Feel Like I'm 32'
AIRROBO Robot Vacuum Cleaner with 2800Pa Suction Power tout
A Sleek Robot Vacuum That Shoppers Say 'Outperforms' a Roomba Has Double Discounts at Amazon Right Now
Michael B. Jordan Home for Sale
Michael B. Jordan Lists Los Angeles Home for $13 Million — See Photos Inside
Inse cordless stick vacuum
This $800 Cordless Vacuum That Converts Into a Handheld Is 80% Off at Amazon Today
spa bathroom
Amazon Shoppers Are Turning Their Bathrooms Into Spas with These Under-$30 Finds