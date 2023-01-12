Jenny McCarthy and Donnie Wahlberg are starting the New Year off with a new bedroom!

The Masked Singer judge, 50, recently revealed on Instagram that she dramatically revamped the space in their St. Charles, Illinois home — without her 53-year-old husband knowing.

"Surprised the Mr with a bedroom makeover," she wrote on Instagram alongside a video of the primary bedroom re-do.

In the sped-up clip, the Formless Beauty founder showed the transformation of the room, which formerly featured more traditional light gray paint and white trim as well as an accent wall behind the bed with a marble motif wallpaper.

The updated space now boasts a rich, black color on the walls, glossy trim and a fluted headboard wall. The moody hue is complemented by a luxurious, upholstered platform bed and bright-white details, including a fluffy rug, contemporary waterfall desk and a pair of comfy armchairs.

Sculptural stone lamps on either side of the bed and a three-dimensional piece of metal wall art complete the redesign.

The new look got the endorsement of Wahlberg's New Kids on the Block bandmate and Farmhouse Fixer host Jonathan Knight.

"BEAUTIFULLY EXECUTED!!! I love a dark room," the singer and HGTV star commented. "So many people are afraid to commit to dark colors. 👏"

The makeover is the latest improvement the couple, who have been married for eight years, have made at their five-bedroom Tudor-style home near Chicago.

"It's the first house we looked at together," Wahlberg told PEOPLE in a 2019 Hollywood at Home feature. "When we came in the door, I saw Jenny's face and I said, 'I have to get this house. I just have to, this is the house.'"

With the help of Chicago-based designer John Wolf of Wolf Home Design, they collaborated to create a style that reflected their "music man-meets-glam fashion" vibe, but that was still functional and comfortable for their blended family.

From an modern kitchen featuring a butcher-block island and walk-in pantry to special dedicated places for each star (a sewing room for McCarthy and what Wahlberg described as a Leave It to Beaver-style office for himself), each room has purpose and meaning for the couple.

While giving PEOPLE a tour of the home, Wahlberg took a moment to share his gratitude for the space near a large framed print on the wall that reads, "Start each day with a grateful heart."

"I stop here every morning and reflect on how thankful we are to have found each other and to live in this house with the people we love the most," he said.