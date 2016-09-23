Throwback Home Tour: Jenny McCarthy Shows Off Her Favorite Room in the House: 'My Bathroom Is My Sanctuary'

Jenny McCarthy’s favorite room in her former home wasn’t a high-end kitchen or luxe living room: it was the simple spa-like bathroom with a giant tub.

“I take baths twice a day, because I need it,” McCarthy says in this video of the serene space, first published by PEOPLE in 2013. “My bathroom is my sanctuary.”

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Although a soak in the tub at the end of a “long day being a mom,” is how the actress relaxes, you won’t find McCarthy spending the big bucks on her product picks.

“The products I like to use are anything I get from swag bags,” she says. “I haven’t bought bubble bath in probably seven years because I usually use whatever I get for free.”

McCarthy’s tub may be her favorite place to unwind, but the generously sized shower is a close second.

“It’s really spacious and it’s one of those showers that is a rain shower, and it also shoots you this way,” she says pointing up toward her body. “So you’re kind of getting some double action.”

While the bathroom has a modern feel with all the best amenities, McCarthy, 43, keeps the overall decor simple, with flowers acting as the main pop of color. “It’s just designed exactly the way I want it to be, serene and clean,” she says.

There’s one element, though, that McCarthy’s a little less thrilled about. “I’m not really that much of a fan of the tile,” she says.