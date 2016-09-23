Throwback Home Tour: Jenny McCarthy Shows Off Her Favorite Room in the House: 'My Bathroom Is My Sanctuary'
Jenny McCarthy’s favorite room in her former home wasn’t a high-end kitchen or luxe living room: it was the simple spa-like bathroom with a giant tub.
“I take baths twice a day, because I need it,” McCarthy says in this video of the serene space, first published by PEOPLE in 2013. “My bathroom is my sanctuary.”
Although a soak in the tub at the end of a “long day being a mom,” is how the actress relaxes, you won’t find McCarthy spending the big bucks on her product picks.
“The products I like to use are anything I get from swag bags,” she says. “I haven’t bought bubble bath in probably seven years because I usually use whatever I get for free.”
McCarthy’s tub may be her favorite place to unwind, but the generously sized shower is a close second.
“It’s really spacious and it’s one of those showers that is a rain shower, and it also shoots you this way,” she says pointing up toward her body. “So you’re kind of getting some double action.”
While the bathroom has a modern feel with all the best amenities, McCarthy, 43, keeps the overall decor simple, with flowers acting as the main pop of color. “It’s just designed exactly the way I want it to be, serene and clean,” she says.
There’s one element, though, that McCarthy’s a little less thrilled about. “I’m not really that much of a fan of the tile,” she says.
Watch full episodes of Hollywood at Home now at People/Entertainment Weekly Network. It’s free! Available on connected and mobile devices or just download the PEN app on your iOS or Android. Watch now at people.com/PEN.