Jennifer Lopez Shares the Decorative Details of Her Ga. Wedding to Ben Affleck — See the Photos

Jennifer Lopez is sharing the inspiration behind the decor for her and Ben Affleck's wedding celebration — and reveals she served as the party's designer!

Nearly a month after marrying in Las Vegas during an intimate ceremony, Lopez, 53, and Affleck, 50, had a larger celebration on Aug. 20 in front of 135 friends and family at the Oscar-winning actor's 87-acre compound on Hampton Island Preserve.

In Thursday's edition of her On The JLo newsletter, Lopez shared more details of the three-day event, stating, "I designed it and could easily talk about it for days!"

"I wanted each day to have its own personality but fit the setting we were in for the weekend: the vibes were down-home, rustic country-chic," the Marry Me star explained, teasing: "Please let me know what you want to know or anything you're curious about and I will spam your in-box with answers in my next email."

Images in her newsletter show a wooden sign that says "Love never fails" written in cursive, a horse with pink flowers down its mane and tables that were decorated with beautiful china and pink floral centerpieces.

Other pictures show the estate as well as the seating area for guests. One photo also shows the menu for the couple's "Specialty Drinks" served during the celebratory weekend.

When it comes to the venue, the Argo actor-director purchased the sizeable property outside Savannah, Georgia, as a vacation getaway in 2003, paying a reported $7.11 million for it, according to the Wall Street Journal.

He was dating Lopez when he originally bought the estate.

The main house on the compound, also known as "The Big House," is two levels and has four bedrooms and four-and-a-half bathrooms. A dramatic staircase leads up to the main entry of the house, nestled between two Greek Revival-style columns.

Even bigger than the Big House is a second residence on the property: the camp-style Oyster House. This 10,000-square-foot structure has five bedrooms and a wrap-around balcony. While three of the bedrooms are suites, the two smaller bedrooms feature bunk beds that were made out of wood from salvaged merchant ships.

The final building on the property, known as the Summer House, is a smaller single-story residence that is meant for outdoor entertaining. Oversized fireplaces and stone floors give the screened-in property a rustic feel.

Affleck and Lopez, who originally dated from 2002 to 2004, rekindled their romance last year and announced their engagement in April. They tied the knot at A Little White Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas on July 16.