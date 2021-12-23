Jennifer Lopez's Monogram Mug Is a Cute Christmas Gift — Shop 8 Lookalikes Starting at $5
For decades, people have turned to Jennifer Lopez for fashion, beauty, and dance inspiration. And now, the multi-hyphenate is giving everyone a lesson in yet another category: drinkware.
On December 21, J.Lo shared a photo on Instagram wearing head-to-toe winter whites and holding a cute monogram mug. The initial in question, you ask? 'B', predictably. While no one can know for sure what Lopez's 'B' mug stands for (ahem, Ben), one thing is clear: She looks cozy and content — so much so, you probably want your own monogram mug now, too.
Mugs with initials aren't a new idea, but this recent J.Lo endorsement is reminding everyone why they make a great addition to your kitchen shelf. Monogram mugs are classic, polished, and subtle nods to either your own name or someone special in your life (the route Lopez chose.) Plus, they make nice personalized gifts for even the trickiest people on your list. Rest assured, coffee and tea drinkers will get good use out of a monogram mug on the daily.
So, take a page out of J.Lo's book and scoop up your own monogram mug with your partner's, pet's, child's — you get the picture — first initial on it. Or, give the gift of a new coffee cup to the biggest caffeine-lover in your life. With such a wide variety of monogram mugs to choose from online, we narrowed the search to eight pretty picks from Amazon, Target, Walmart, Sur La Table, and Anthropologie. The best news? Prices start at just $5.
Target has several minimal options for $5 that could be delivered by December 25, depending on your zip code and if you use Shipt. In true Anthropologie fashion, the brand offers tons of floral prints and other trendy patterns (like a chic subway tile), which will all arrive before the holidays, as long as you select express shipping by December 23. This white and gold pick from Amazon will also land on your doorstep before Christmas Day, as will this modern $8 Sur La Table mug, if you order before 12 PM ET on December 23.
Below, shop J.Lo-inspired monogram mugs, all under $18. Cheers!
Buy It! Sur La Table Monogram Mug, $8; surlatable.com
Buy It! Anthropologie Nathalie Lete Bouquet Monogram Mug, $10 (orig. $14); anthropologie.com
Buy It! Rifle Paper Co. for Anthropologie Garden Party Monogram Mug, $10 (orig. $14); anthropologie.com
Buy It! Anthropologie Tiled Margot Monogram Mug, $14; anthropologie.com
Buy It! Miicol Gold Monogram Mug, $15.99; amazon.com
Buy It! Andaz Press Ceramic Coffee Mug, $17.99; walmart.com