Jennifer Lopez's Monogram Mug Is a Cute Christmas Gift — Shop 8 Lookalikes Starting at $5

Mugs with initials aren't a new idea, but this recent J.Lo endorsement is reminding everyone why they make a great addition to your kitchen shelf. Monogram mugs are classic, polished, and subtle nods to either your own name or someone special in your life (the route Lopez chose.) Plus, they make nice personalized gifts for even the trickiest people on your list. Rest assured, coffee and tea drinkers will get good use out of a monogram mug on the daily.