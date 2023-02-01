Lifestyle Home Jennifer Lopez Lists Bel Air Mansion for $42.5 Million After Marriage to Ben Affleck — See Inside! Among the eight-acre estate's many amenities are a home theater lined with posters from Lopez and Affleck's movies By Alexis Jones Alexis Jones Editorial Intern, PEOPLE People Editorial Guidelines Published on February 1, 2023 06:15 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Jennifer Lopez is still "Jenny from the Block" — just not the Bel Air one she once called home. Lopez has listed her California compound for $42.5 million, six months after tying the knot with Ben Affleck. Affleck put his own Pacific Palisades mansion up for sale asking $30 million in August, PEOPLE reported at the time. It sold in September according to property records. Lopez's gated, eight-acre estate holds nine beds and twelve and a half baths, totaling more than 14,000 square feet and is listed with Brett Lawyer of Carolwood Estates. Ben Affleck Lists Pacific Palisades Mansion for $30 Million After Wedding to Jennifer Lopez Courtesy of Carolwood Estates The sprawling estate was originally designed by architect Samuel Marx but has since been reworked into a French Country-inspired multi-structure retreat, according to the listing. The home utilizes an assortment of stone and woods to compliment its natural surroundings. On the main level, the soaring living room holds a bar and fireplace, and is accented by steel-frame doors that open out to the expansive terrace. The Big Bang Theory Star Simon Helberg Lists L.A. Home for $9 — See Inside! Courtesy of Carolwood Estates The chef's kitchen features two islands, a built-in breakfast area and a stone fireplace connected to the formal dining room. Savannah Guthrie Lists Stunning NYC Family Condo for $7 Million — See Inside! Courtesy of Carolwood Estates Among the home's impressive features are a private, jewel-box theater on the lower lounge level that seats 30. On the walls of the screening room hang posters for some of Lopez and Affleck's movies. Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. Courtesy of Carolwood Estates Upstairs, the compound offers a variety of bonus spaces including an office/study, a massage room and guest suite. In the primary suite wing, there's a library, a pair of dressing rooms and bathrooms that open up to landscaped terraces and a tranquil stream, per the listing. Courtesy of Carolwood Estates The connection between indoors and out continues in the large family and game room, which includes another bar and access to a terrace that leads to the three-sided infinity edge pool. The expansive grounds include an amphitheater that can seat 100, a pagoda with a firepit, an organic vegetable garden, an entertainment pavilion with a full kitchen and a private lake with a sandy beach and outdoor shower. Surrounded on all sides by specimen plants and mature trees, there's also a guest house with a studio and gym and another separate guest cottage. Courtesy of Carolwood Estates Lopez and Affleck celebrated their wedding with a ceremony in Georgia in front of friends and family in August, just over a month after saying "I do" in Las Vegas. Guests including Affleck's longtime friends Matt Damon and his wife Luciana were photographed wearing all white on the grounds of Affleck's 87-acre compound outside Savannah.