Jennifer Lopez Lists Bel Air Mansion for $42.5 Million After Marriage to Ben Affleck — See Inside!

Among the eight-acre estate's many amenities are a home theater lined with posters from Lopez and Affleck's movies

By
Published on February 1, 2023 06:15 PM

Jennifer Lopez is still "Jenny from the Block" — just not the Bel Air one she once called home.

Lopez has listed her California compound for $42.5 million, six months after tying the knot with Ben Affleck. Affleck put his own Pacific Palisades mansion up for sale asking $30 million in August, PEOPLE reported at the time. It sold in September according to property records.

Lopez's gated, eight-acre estate holds nine beds and twelve and a half baths, totaling more than 14,000 square feet and is listed with Brett Lawyer of Carolwood Estates.

Courtesy of Carolwood Estates
Courtesy of Carolwood Estates

The sprawling estate was originally designed by architect Samuel Marx but has since been reworked into a French Country-inspired multi-structure retreat, according to the listing. The home utilizes an assortment of stone and woods to compliment its natural surroundings.

On the main level, the soaring living room holds a bar and fireplace, and is accented by steel-frame doors that open out to the expansive terrace.

Courtesy of Carolwood Estates
Courtesy of Carolwood Estates

The chef's kitchen features two islands, a built-in breakfast area and a stone fireplace connected to the formal dining room.

Courtesy of Carolwood Estates
Courtesy of Carolwood Estates

Among the home's impressive features are a private, jewel-box theater on the lower lounge level that seats 30. On the walls of the screening room hang posters for some of Lopez and Affleck's movies.

Courtesy of Carolwood Estates
Courtesy of Carolwood Estates

Upstairs, the compound offers a variety of bonus spaces including an office/study, a massage room and guest suite.

In the primary suite wing, there's a library, a pair of dressing rooms and bathrooms that open up to landscaped terraces and a tranquil stream, per the listing.

Courtesy of Carolwood Estates
Courtesy of Carolwood Estates

The connection between indoors and out continues in the large family and game room, which includes another bar and access to a terrace that leads to the three-sided infinity edge pool.

The expansive grounds include an amphitheater that can seat 100, a pagoda with a firepit, an organic vegetable garden, an entertainment pavilion with a full kitchen and a private lake with a sandy beach and outdoor shower.

Surrounded on all sides by specimen plants and mature trees, there's also a guest house with a studio and gym and another separate guest cottage.

Courtesy of Carolwood Estates
Courtesy of Carolwood Estates

Lopez and Affleck celebrated their wedding with a ceremony in Georgia in front of friends and family in August, just over a month after saying "I do" in Las Vegas.

Guests including Affleck's longtime friends Matt Damon and his wife Luciana were photographed wearing all white on the grounds of Affleck's 87-acre compound outside Savannah.

