J.Lo and A-Rod are keeping up their streak of matching outfits, this time in white on their picturesque Italian vacation.

The World of Dance host, 49, and her retired MLB pro boyfriend, 43, jetted off to Capri, an Island south of Naples, Italy, for a little summer alone time, and they each posted a picture on their Instagram of their travels. Lopez shared a candid shot of herself, dressed in a white lace gown, and Rodriguez in a white sweater and pants relaxing on some city steps. She captioned the photo “Capri 2018” with an Italian flag and kissing lips emoij.

Rodriguez posted a picture of the couple in the same outfits happily shopping at an outdoor market. “Apple anyone?!..” he captioned his snap.

The couple has been showing off their glamorous adventures since Tuesday, when Rodriguez shared a clip of Lopez singing Journey’s classic hit “Don’t Stop Believing” on a boat.

Rodriguez also posted another image of himself on a boat, again looking dashing in all white.

In July, a source close to Lopez revealed to PEOPLE that the relationship has made the singer and actress “more mature and peaceful. It’s like she realized she doesn’t have to be married to be in a happy and serious relationship.”

The source also shared that the reason the couple, who have been dating since March 2017, bonded so quickly because they both believe “Life is all about family … Besides the fact that Jennifer and Alex always had a strong attraction to each other, this seems to be the main reason why their relationship works so well. The kids always come first for both of them.”

Lopez has 10-year-old twins Max and Emme with ex-husband Marc Anthony, while Rodriguez has two daughters Natasha, 13, and Ella, 10, from his marriage Cynthia Scurtis.