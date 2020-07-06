Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Buy New Home — But It's Nothing Like Their Other Houses

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have purchased another West Coast home!

The engaged stars have picked up a new place in Encino, California, for $1.4 million, according to Variety. The 2,200-square-foot home features three bedrooms and two and a half baths, which seemingly rules it out as an option for their family of six. (Lopez has twins Emme and Max, 12, with ex Marc Anthony and Rodriguez has two daughters, Natasha, 15, and Ella, 12, from his previous marriage.) Instead, it's likely the property is either a real estate investment for the business-savvy pair or possibly a place for a family member or friend.

The house, which is situated on just over .1 acres, includes an open-plan living room and dining room with vaulted wood ceilings as well as an updated kitchen. Outside there's a narrow entertaining space with a covered seating area and a small separate outbuilding that could be used as an office or studio.

Image zoom Alex Rodriguez with Jennifer Lopez and her twins Emme and Max Alex Rodriguez/instagram

Lopez already owns a large estate in nearby Bel Air. She opened up about why she fell in love with that home in 2107: “We walked into this house, and I said, ‘This is where I want my kids to grow up,'” she told Vanity Fair in a cover story with Rodriguez. “You have to imagine your life, and what you want to be in it, and I imagined we would be very happy here no matter what.”

Image zoom Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez and kids Alex Rodriguez/Instagram

Among that house’s features are a stone patio overlooking an infinity pool, a double-size swing and lush landscaping. Inside, there are wood-beamed ceilings and furnishings that include “low-slung sofas, big pillows, and bowls filled with cut roses,” according to VF. A standout artwork reads “GRATTITUDƎ,” a portmanteau of “gratitude” and “attitude.”

The family also shares several properties across the country: They spent time at home social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic at their glassy, modern house in Florida. And Lopez has a 14,000-square-foot, 7-bedroom house in the Hamptons that she purchased back for $18 million back in 2011.

Image zoom Jennifer Lopez/TikTok

The couple recently picked up a house on the beach in Malibu, where Fixer Upper superfan Lopez met with Joanna Gaines and a film crew in March 2019. Neither side has shared additional information on what that footage may be used for, but the Gaineses will soon be launching their own TV network with a new slate of shows.

Image zoom Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez and kids Jennifer Lopez/Instagram

They've said goodbye to some serious real estate in recent years, too.

Lopez let go of a major piece of real estate in 2017, listing her 6,500-square-foot penthouse in Manhattan’s Flatiron District for $27 million.

