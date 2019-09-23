Jennifer Lawrence Just Revealed Everything on Her Wedding Registry — from Weighted Blankets to Cheese Slicers
Wine-lovers, Jennifer has got you covered with glasses, carafes, and more gorgeous kitchen finds
Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney are doing a little Amazon shopping ahead of their upcoming wedding, and sharing their favorite finds.
The actress recently revealed everything on her Amazon wedding registry including the home, kitchen, and tech gifts she’s currently coveting. With gifts starting at just $16, her wish list is the perfect place to get a little inspiration for your own wedding gifting or registry creation.
With her busy schedule, Jennifer is using Amazon’s wedding registry, which is the largest in the world (and the only registry where you can gift a Prime membership), to compile everything in one place.
“Planning a wedding is so exciting, but it can be overwhelming,” Jennifer said in a press release. “For anyone else needing a little inspiration, I thought it would be fun to collaborate with Amazon to share a few of my favorite registry wish-list items. It’s so easy, and you can find everything you need all in one place.”
Jennifer’s wish list includes a variety of kitchen and home ideas, as well as lifestyle gifts covering travel, tech, and wellness, which are becoming more common on wedding registries.
Jetsetters — or anyone heading out on their honeymoon soon — will no doubt appreciate her travel picks including her favorite cosmetic case from Pendleton. “I travel a lot for work, and these are a few of the best items I’ve found over the years to help me arrive feeling refreshed and ready to explore,” the actress says.
Buy It! Pendleton Canopy Canvas Square Cosmetic Case, $39.50; amazon.com
Foodies, hosts, and wine lovers will also appreciate her home and kitchen picks, which the homebody loves to use during her time off. “With my schedule, sometimes there is nothing better than a quiet night at home,” Jennifer says. Her cozy picks include cashmere clothes and even a trendy weighted blanket.
Get your cart ready because we have a feeling you’re going to want all of it (we know we do). Shop Jennifer’s complete wedding registry on Amazon or check out some of her top picks here.
Jennifer Lawrence’s Wellness Picks:
- Homesick Ultrasonic Aroma Oil Diffuser, $62.97 (orig. $89.95)
- Gravity Blanket: The Weighted Blanket for Sleep, $249
- Gaiam Cork Yoga Mat, $39.98
- Fellow Clyde Stovetop Tea Kettle, $99
Jennifer Lawrence’s Kitchen Picks:
- Le Creuset Signature Enameled Cast-Iron French (Dutch) Oven, $349.95 (orig. $460)
- Ninja Foodi 7-in-1 Programmable Pressure Fryer and Slow Cooker, $189.99
- Fox Run Polished Marble Rolling Pin, $16.56 (orig. $18.40)
- Black+Decker Food Processor, $29.99
- Marcato Atlas 150 Pasta Machine, $66.60
Jennifer Lawrence’s Travel Picks:
- Apple AirPods with Charging Case, $144 (orig. $159)
- Jet&Bo Pure Cashmere Travel Set, $360
- GoPro Hero 7, $313.95 (orig. $399.99)
- Pendleton Canopy Canvas Cosmetics Case, $39.50
- Kindle Paperwhite, $149.99
Jennifer Lawrence’s Hosting Picks:
- Fox Run Marble Cheese Slicer, $15.99
- Sagaform Wine Carafe with Oak Stopper, $38.99 (orig. $50)
- Swissmar Lausanne 11-Piece Copper Fondue Set, $109.95 (orig. $120)
- Anolon White Marble Teak Wood Serving Board, $31.99 (orig. $39.99)
- Riedel Heart to Heart Cabernet Sauvignon Glasses, $39.98 (orig. $45)
Jennifer Lawrence’s Outdoor Entertaining Picks:
- Weber Gourmet BBQ System Pizza Stone, $34.99
- CobraCo Hand Hammered Copper Fire Pit, $229.53
- Bistro Outdoor String Lights, $15.99
- Yeti Tundra 45 Cooler, $293.99
Jennifer Lawrence’s Smart Home Picks:
- iRobot Braava Jet m6 Wi-Fi Connected Robot Mop, $449
- Marshall Acton II Wireless Smart Speaker, $289.99
- Netgear Orbi Home Mesh WiFi Extender, $251.31
- ChefSteps Joule Sous Vide, $199