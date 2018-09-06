Jennifer Garner Recounts Sweden Kayaking Trip with Her Daughter That Almost Ended in Disaster

Jennifer Garner meant to take a simple mother-daughter getaway.

On The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the Peppermint star, 46, told the host that she took her daughter Violet, 12, on a trip to Sweden because her oldest child became fascinated with the country during a school project.

During their Nordic getaway, they decided to go on a simple a kayaking outing that was supposed to last just 10 minutes. Garner recalled, “An hour later, we were not back, and not only that, all of a sudden, there were huge bridges going over, there were big boats, and [the waterway] went from very small to quite wide.”

Garner — who is also mom to Samuel, 6½, and Seraphina, 9½, with ex Ben Affleck — continued, “And then Violet … said, ‘Mom, there’s a stop light in the water.’ There’s a stoplight, and through the stoplight, it’s a loch to the ocean. And so then, we start feeling a current pulling us to the ocean.”

She tried to keep her cool for the sake of her daughter. “I’m with my baby. I just was like, ‘La la la. Let’s sing Mamma Mia. We’re in Sweden,'” she said.

Garner called the kayak company, who unhelpfully told her to just turn around. “Suddenly, we saw this blond human with the sun behind him like a halo, and he was coming to our rescue. He showed up, and he led us back. And his name was Mattias!”

She gushed, “I’ll never forget Mattias.”

Garner previously opened up about her ordeal on Instagram.

Alongside a gorgeous sunset snapshot of the kayak, she wrote, “On a pre-middle-school sneak away with my eldest… Did I get us lost in a kayak? Yes. Did we paddle as hard as we could for 100 hours and end up in a shipping lane? I’m afraid so. Did we have to be rescued? Yup.”

She then posted a selfie with Mattias himself on her Instagram Stories and wrote, “If you’ve seen my post today… This is Mattias! Our savior! Thank you, @bipsterpersson!”

Violet won’t be posting on social media about her trip any time soon. Garner recently told Fox News, “My kids don’t have any social media yet, and I am terrified.” She added, “I think it puts so, so much pressure on kids at an age when they’re really vulnerable anyway.”