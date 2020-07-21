Jennifer Garner Made a DIY Dunk Tank in Her Backyard — Watch Her Test It Out

Jennifer Garner is finding new ways to entertain herself and her kids this summer.

The handy actress, 48, DIY’d an at-home dunk tank, showing off the building process in an Instagram video she posted over the weekend.

“Sometimes...you need a dunk tank. 😈🤗🌞👵🏻♥️,” she captioned the post, which features her donning a pair of carpenter's safety glasses and sawing, sanding and drilling to complete the project.

Once built, the 13 Going On 30 star demonstrated how to use the dunk tank, resulting in her getting soaked with water before calling over her kids — daughters Violet, 14, and Seraphina, 11, and son Samuel, 8 — to come see.

Fellow celebs flooded the comments section of Garner’s post, with Good Morning America’s Robin Roberts writing, “There’s nothing you can’t do!!”

“Do I count as one of your kids!!!” 13-year-old actress Giselle Eisenberg commented, while baker Candace Nelson added, “How do you know carpentry too? Mind blown.”

In addition to her carpentry skills, Garner tends to an extensive at-home garden. Last week, she proudly showed off the sky-high sunflowers in her yard, posing with the tall yellow plants in a gleeful Instagram post. The Love, Simon actress laughed as she maneuvered among the large leaves, rearranging the colorful flowers to present them to her followers.

"Another week, another chance to ♥️🌻🌻😘🤸🏻‍♀️👵🏻😊. (Come on, July. ♥️)," she captioned the clip.