Jennifer Garner Decorated Her Chickens' Coop for Christmas: 'Their Halls are Bedecked'

Jennifer Garner is decking more than just her halls this Christmas season — she’s also decking the stalls of her backyard chicken coop!

The Miracles From Heaven actress, 47, shared an adorable photo to Instagram on Tuesday of her large, wooden chicken coop strung with multi-colored Christmas lights. “My ladies wanted me to relay: their halls are bedecked,” she captioned the photo, adding the hashtags, #hohoho, #cluckcluckcluck, as well as the grandma and chicken emojis.

In addition to the festive lights, the coop is also decorated with two signs, one that reads, “The Lair, Est. 2017” and the other, “Fresh Eggs.” The chickens themselves appear to have already turned in for the night.

The mother of three — Violet, 14, Seraphina, 10, and Samuel, 7 — has been vocal on Instagram about her feathered pets in the past, often dubbing herself a proud “chicken lady.”

RELATED: Jennifer Garner Accidentally Bought a Truly Massive Christmas Tree: ‘It’s a Little Aggressive’

Image zoom Jennifer Garner/Instagram

In 2017, she posted about “one of our ladies,” Regina George, on Instagram, writing, “Regina loves long walks, dehydrated bugs, and kale,” alongside a picture of herself walking an adorable chicken, whose name was inspired by the Mean Girls character. She also shared a sweet tribute video when Regina died of natural causes in April 2018.

In May 2018, she introduced Insta followers to another little chick, this one named Hennifer.

The chickens aren’t the only family members who get to enjoy some serious holiday decorations at Garner’s home. Last week, she revealed that she accidentally had a truly massive Christmas tree delivered to her home.

She shared a hilarious video to her Instagram that even she couldn’t help laughing at. In the clip, she explained that the Christmas tree was just a smidge taller than the the one she and her family thought they had chosen.

“So I told my kids we could go bigger because we’re in a rental house and it has a really big foyer. But then it was delivered and I’m not sure this was the tree we picked out,” she said.

From the close-up of Garner in front of some evergreen branches, the camera zooms out, and a truly massive evergreen is revealed, towering over the actress’s 5’8” frame.

Garner shouts, “It’s a little aggressive!”

It seems that Garner’s ex Ben Affleck also had a hand in picking out the conifer, as the the two were seen tree shopping with their children. The day was a special one as it marked their daughter Violet’s 14th birthday.

RELATED VIDEO: Jennifer Garner’s Kindness Initiative

“They spent time as a family, as they have done in the past,” a source told PEOPLE of the outing. “They got a tree, decorated, went to church [and] saw a movie.” The two “work really hard to be united for their kids,” the insider continued. “This weekend was one example of that between picking out a tree, to movies, to just being as a family.”

The two stars finalized their divorce in October 2018 after announcing their separation in June 2015. They continue to be friends.