Jennifer Aniston Turned Ex Justin Theroux's Former Home Office Into Her 'Babe Cave': I 'Stripped It All'

Jennifer Aniston did a little redecorating after splitting from ex-husband Justin Theroux.

In a new cover story for Allure, the Morning Show actress, 53, talked about some changes she made to her Bel Air home after her divorce from actor Justin Theroux, specifically to the ancillary guest cottage in her backyard.

The small structure is situated across from Aniston's main house in the backyard, which also holds a chicken coop and a small botanical garden, complete with olive trees.

"Welcome to the Babe Cave," Aniston says, showing off the airy, window-filled space to the interviewer.

"This was Justin's office. You can imagine he likes things black and dark," she says of the actor from whom she split in 2018.

"I lightened it up, stripped it all," she adds. "He came over and was like, 'What the f--- did you do?' I said, 'I brought the light back in, buddy.'"

Aniston has been in the house for almost 12 years, after buying the 1965 property in 2011 for $21 million.

Aniston and Theroux spent two years renovating the property and decorating it together with her longtime decorator Stephen Shadley. The collaboration was a struggle at first for Aniston, who had designed her previous home solo.

RELATED VIDEO: What Went Wrong? Inside Jennifer Aniston & Justin Theroux's Split

"Justin definitely wanted to be involved, so there was a bit of a learning curve for me on how to include another voice in the design process," she admitted in an Architectural Digest feature. "For instance, I figured out that immediately saying 'No!' to any suggestion is not the most collaborative move."

The remodel resulted in rooms thoughtfully layered with Abstract Expressionist paintings, hand-painted wallpaper, and silk rugs. While outside, the grounds were reimagined to include terraces, pocket gardens and a stunning pool surrounded by a teak deck.

"There was a time when I thought there was something romantic about picking up and trotting off somewhere different every three months. Now I'm becoming more particular about the projects I take," she said, adding that "there's nowhere else I want to be."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Theroux opened up about the couple calling it quits in an interview in September 2018, describing the split as "the most gentle separation, in that there was no animosity."

He continued, "It was heartbreaking, only in the sense that the friendship would not be the same, as far as just the day to day. But the friendship is shifting and changing, you know, so that part is something that we're both very proud of."