Lifestyle Home Jennifer Aniston's Hack for Better Sleep Is as Little as $21 on Amazon She called it a “game-changer” By Nicol Natale Nicol Natale Instagram Website Nicol Natale is a freelance writer and editor based in Hawai'i. After spending several years working at brands like Prevention, Woman's Day, and Business Insider in New York City, Nicol decided to leave the city life behind for island living. Today, she lives a flexible lifestyle where she can marry all of her passions, including writing, yoga, singing, and adventuring out in nature. Her work has been featured in brands like Women's Health, Good Housekeeping, EverydayHealth, and more. As a fellow of the Association of Health Care Journalists' 2018 class, Nicol is most passionate about covering health and wellness, although her work has spanned many verticals including lifestyle, beauty, fashion, business, and more. When Nicol isn't writing, you can almost always find her outside practicing yoga, strumming on her ukelele, or enjoying a beautiful sunset with friends. Connect with Nicol at her website www.nicolnatale.com or on Instagram @nicolnatale. People Editorial Guidelines Published on April 1, 2023 06:00 AM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Getty Images / People / Reese Herrington Sometimes it's easy to drift off into deep, uninterrupted sleep, but other times you might spend hours tossing and turning, only to never reach that desired restful state. Even celebrities like Jennifer Aniston struggle to catch some good Zzzs from time to time, but the Murder Mystery 2 star recently revealed the genius sleep hack that's helped her zonk out: weighted blankets. "I have a weighted blanket and that is another game-changer," the actress said in an interview with Real Simple. "I got one about two years ago, and that's very helpful for sleep." Weighted blankets, which are generally filled with small glass beads, have seen a spike in popularity in recent years due to the fact that they can aid in reducing insomnia, fatigue, anxiety, and depression, according to a recent small, controlled study published in the Journal of Clinical Sleep Medicine. Jennifer Aniston Keeps Wearing These Long, Sleek Jackets We Now Want for Ourselves We don't know exactly which weighted blanket Aniston is curling up with at night, but you can get one for as little as $21 from Amazon. If you could use better sleep, keep scrolling to shop cooling and breathable weighted blankets below. Shop Weighted Blankets Inspired by Jennifer Aniston Yescool Cooling Weighted Blanket, $39.99 with coupon (orig. $58.99) Cymula Cooling Weighted Blanket, $20.99 with coupon (orig. $45.99) Wonap Bamboo Weighted Blanket, $79.95 (orig. $99.75) Weighted Idea Cooling Weighted Blanket, $35.99 with coupon (orig. $39.99) Luna Cotton Cooling Weighted Blanket, $72.67 with coupon (orig. $94.99) Betu Weighted Blanket, $23.09 (orig. $35.69) When it comes to adding a weighted blanket to your bedroom lineup, you'll want one that's suitable for all seasons, and this popular option by Yescool is made of breathable fabric that's actually cooling, reviewers confirm. One shopper with hot flashes said, "No more waking up soaked in sweat," adding that it "stays cool." The blanket is filled with glass beads, which are stitched into compartments in a quilted pattern that help evenly distribute weight and prevent leakage. You can get it in several different weights, ranging from 5 pounds to 20 pounds, and it comes in six chic colors, including white, gray, and pink. Amazon Buy It! Yescool Cooling Weighted Blanket, $39.99 with coupon (orig. $58.99); amazon.com These Are the Only Pillows I Recommend to Friends and Family — and You Can Score Them for Just $25 Apiece at Amazon You can even get a sleep-supporting weighted blanket for as little as $21 thanks to a double discount on the Cymula Weighted Blanket. Made of 100 percent polyester fabric, the soft blanket is breathable and designed for hot sleepers. Along with the small glass beads that add a weighted effect, the blanket is double-layered with cotton to add extra fluffiness. The fabric also features dense stitching and durable threads to keep beads locked in place. You can get it in eight varying weights, including 5- and 7-pound options for a lighter feel or up to 20 pounds for a heavier weight. Amazon Buy It! Cymula Cooling Weighted Blanket, $20.99 with coupon (orig. $45.99); amazon.com Thanks to its cooling nature, bamboo is another top-choice fabric for warmer months, and the Wonap Bamboo Weighted Blanket is a 20 percent off at Amazon right now. The exterior of this highly reviewed blanket features breathable bamboo, while the inside is lined with an ultra-soft cotton that's filled with hypoallergenic, non-toxic, and odorless glass beads. The smart fabric works to compensate for humidity, while the glass beads retain coolness to keep you comfortable all night. And shoppers say it really helps them discover rest: "I sleep with it every night, falling asleep almost instantly," one five-star reviewer said. Amazon Buy It! Wonap Bamboo Weighted Blanket, $79.95 (orig. $99.75); amazon.com If you have trouble falling asleep (or staying asleep, for that matter), a weighted blanket might be the accessory your bed needs to improve your rest. Take a page from Jennifer Aniston's book and scroll down to shop more top-rated weighted blankets at Amazon. Amazon Buy It! Weighted Idea Cooling Weighted Blanket, $35.99 with coupon (orig. $39.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Luna Cotton Cooling Weighted Blanket, $72.67 with coupon (orig. $94.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Betu Weighted Blanket, $23.09 (orig. $35.69); amazon.com Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. See More from PEOPLE Shopping The Nordstrom Spring Sale's 39 Best Deals, from Soft Leggings to Everyday Bags — Up to 60% Off Amazon's Secret Overstock Outlet Is Packed with Massive Furniture Discounts — Up to 63% Off I Went to Opening Weekend of the Eras Tour — Here's What to Wear to Taylor Swift's Concert