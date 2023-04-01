Jennifer Aniston's Hack for Better Sleep Is as Little as $21 on Amazon

She called it a “game-changer”

Nicol Natale is a freelance writer and editor based in Hawai'i. After spending several years working at brands like Prevention, Woman's Day, and Business Insider in New York City, Nicol decided to leave the city life behind for island living. Today, she lives a flexible lifestyle where she can marry all of her passions, including writing, yoga, singing, and adventuring out in nature. Her work has been featured in brands like Women's Health, Good Housekeeping, EverydayHealth, and more. As a fellow of the Association of Health Care Journalists' 2018 class, Nicol is most passionate about covering health and wellness, although her work has spanned many verticals including lifestyle, beauty, fashion, business, and more. When Nicol isn't writing, you can almost always find her outside practicing yoga, strumming on her ukelele, or enjoying a beautiful sunset with friends. Connect with Nicol at her website www.nicolnatale.com or on Instagram @nicolnatale.

Published on April 1, 2023 06:00 AM

Jennifer Aniston Weighted Blanket TOUT
Photo: Getty Images / People / Reese Herrington

Sometimes it's easy to drift off into deep, uninterrupted sleep, but other times you might spend hours tossing and turning, only to never reach that desired restful state. Even celebrities like Jennifer Aniston struggle to catch some good Zzzs from time to time, but the Murder Mystery 2 star recently revealed the genius sleep hack that's helped her zonk out: weighted blankets.

"I have a weighted blanket and that is another game-changer," the actress said in an interview with Real Simple. "I got one about two years ago, and that's very helpful for sleep."

Weighted blankets, which are generally filled with small glass beads, have seen a spike in popularity in recent years due to the fact that they can aid in reducing insomnia, fatigue, anxiety, and depression, according to a recent small, controlled study published in the Journal of Clinical Sleep Medicine.

We don't know exactly which weighted blanket Aniston is curling up with at night, but you can get one for as little as $21 from Amazon. If you could use better sleep, keep scrolling to shop cooling and breathable weighted blankets below.

Shop Weighted Blankets Inspired by Jennifer Aniston

When it comes to adding a weighted blanket to your bedroom lineup, you'll want one that's suitable for all seasons, and this popular option by Yescool is made of breathable fabric that's actually cooling, reviewers confirm. One shopper with hot flashes said, "No more waking up soaked in sweat," adding that it "stays cool."

The blanket is filled with glass beads, which are stitched into compartments in a quilted pattern that help evenly distribute weight and prevent leakage. You can get it in several different weights, ranging from 5 pounds to 20 pounds, and it comes in six chic colors, including white, gray, and pink.

yescool Weighted Blanket for Adults
Amazon

Buy It! Yescool Cooling Weighted Blanket, $39.99 with coupon (orig. $58.99); amazon.com

You can even get a sleep-supporting weighted blanket for as little as $21 thanks to a double discount on the Cymula Weighted Blanket. Made of 100 percent polyester fabric, the soft blanket is breathable and designed for hot sleepers.

Along with the small glass beads that add a weighted effect, the blanket is double-layered with cotton to add extra fluffiness. The fabric also features dense stitching and durable threads to keep beads locked in place. You can get it in eight varying weights, including 5- and 7-pound options for a lighter feel or up to 20 pounds for a heavier weight.

CYMULA Weighted Blanket for Adults
Amazon

Buy It! Cymula Cooling Weighted Blanket, $20.99 with coupon (orig. $45.99); amazon.com

Thanks to its cooling nature, bamboo is another top-choice fabric for warmer months, and the Wonap Bamboo Weighted Blanket is a 20 percent off at Amazon right now. The exterior of this highly reviewed blanket features breathable bamboo, while the inside is lined with an ultra-soft cotton that's filled with hypoallergenic, non-toxic, and odorless glass beads.

The smart fabric works to compensate for humidity, while the glass beads retain coolness to keep you comfortable all night. And shoppers say it really helps them discover rest: "I sleep with it every night, falling asleep almost instantly," one five-star reviewer said.

WONAP Bamboo Weighted Blanket
Amazon

Buy It! Wonap Bamboo Weighted Blanket, $79.95 (orig. $99.75); amazon.com

If you have trouble falling asleep (or staying asleep, for that matter), a weighted blanket might be the accessory your bed needs to improve your rest. Take a page from Jennifer Aniston's book and scroll down to shop more top-rated weighted blankets at Amazon.

Weighted Idea Cooling Weighted Blanket Twin Size
Amazon

Buy It! Weighted Idea Cooling Weighted Blanket, $35.99 with coupon (orig. $39.99); amazon.com

Luna [Cotton Cooling Weighted Blankets] Premium Quality
Amazon

Buy It! Luna Cotton Cooling Weighted Blanket, $72.67 with coupon (orig. $94.99); amazon.com

BETU Weighted Blanket
Amazon

Buy It! Betu Weighted Blanket, $23.09 (orig. $35.69); amazon.com

