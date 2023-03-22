Jennifer Aniston Recalls Hanging Out at Cher's House as a Teen: 'It Was Just Wild and Wonderful'

Jennifer Aniston is reminiscing about her high school days!

In an interview on Live with Kelly and Ryan on Wednesday, the Friends star, 54, opened up about hanging out at Cher's home when she was a teenager. The actress attended Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School with the pop icon's son, Chaz Bono, whose father is the late singer Sonny Bono.

On how she would end up at Cher's house, Aniston tells Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest: "Well I went to high school with Chaz and amongst our group of, our gaggle, we would always go to her house because it was nice. It was Cher."

The Emmy-winning actress recalls the "beautiful windows" with "chiffon curtains" in the singer's former home. She adds that Rolling Stones' Keith Richards lived right next door to Cher at the time.

"It was just wild and wonderful cause we didn't really know Cher," Aniston continues. "We were little kids in high school, though I guess you understand a little bit at that point. It was just fun to be able to hang out with Cher."

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Along with admiring the stunning design of the Burlesque star's residence, Aniston revealed she and her friends would often dig into Cher's snack supply.

"Yes, she had food, from Belduccis, as she likes to say. And she seems to think I ate it all," Aniston adds. "She would always go, 'Yeah, you ate me out of house and home.' And I was like, 'How was I the only one partaking in the cold cuts!'"

When Ripa asked if she ever got to tour Cher's closet, the actress responded that she and her friends "might have taken a peek."

Aniston's current home is equally as eye-catching. The property, a $21 million residence in Bel Air that she previously shared with ex Justin Theroux, was featured in an Architectural Digest cover story in 2019.

After the pair split,

Aniston recently turned Theroux's former home office into her "babe cave." She told Allure in 2022, "I lightened it up, stripped it all. He came over and was like, 'What the f--- did you do?' I said, 'I brought the light back in, buddy.'"

Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston. Steve Granitz/WireImage

Aniston, who stars in the upcoming Netflix film, Murder Mystery 2, alongside Adam Sandler, made an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday ahead of the movie's Friday premiere.

During the show, the actress poked fun at Sandler's criticism of her dating life. She revealed to Fallon: "If I get anything from him, it's, 'What are you doing?' Usually based on someone I'm dating… [he says] 'What are you doing? What's wrong with you?'"

She adds, "He's so concerned with taking care of everybody else, which he really does, and he doesn't take care of himself. I'm sorry to call you out on national television Adam, but you have to know this." Aniston then revealed that she would often make Sandler smoothies when they were filming on set.