Jennifer Aniston Hugs a Giant Christmas Tree and Introduces 'Wooden Rudolph' to Her Dogs: 'A Terrible Idea'

Jennifer Aniston is getting in the holiday spirit!

On Thursday, the Friends alum, 53, shared a series of photos on Instagram from her Christmas tree shopping experience. She hugs a towering tree in one photo and in another, she shows off her new "wooden Rudolph" decoration beside her two dogs.

The actress also included a hilarious clip of her pets first meeting Rudolph. "I'm sorry, this was a terrible idea," she says to the figure, which is made from slices of evergreen stumps and branches, as her dogs try to take a bite of it. "Be nice! He's visiting — he's just here for the holidays," she adds.

Alongside the photos and video, Aniston writes in the caption: "Good luck to all the wooden Rudolphs out there 🎄👀❤️."

While she may seem like an Instagram pro, Aniston has previously been vocal about her hesitancy to join social media. In a November cover story for Allure, the actress opened up about how social media "does not come naturally to her."

"It's torture for me," she told the outlet. "The reason I went on Instagram was to launch this [haircare] line [LolaVie]. Then the pandemic hit and we didn't launch. So I was just stuck with being on Instagram."

After joining the social media platform in October 2019, she set a record at the time by gaining 1 million followers in under five hours (she now has 41 million followers).

Despite her record-setting following, Aniston said she's grateful to have experienced her young adult life without it. "Look, the internet, great intentions, right? Connect people socially, social networking. It goes back to how young girls feel about themselves, compare and despair," she told the outlet.

Steve Granitz/WireImage

In the same interview, the Golden Globe winner shared an update about the home where her tree and (hopefully) Rudolph now reside, explaining that she made some changes to her Bel Air house after her divorce from actor Justin Theroux, specifically to the guest cottage.

The small structure is situated across from Aniston's main house in the backyard, which also holds a chicken coop and a small botanical garden, complete with olive trees.

"Welcome to the Babe Cave," Aniston says, showing off the airy, window-filled space to the interviewer. "This was Justin's office. You can imagine he likes things black and dark," she says of the actor from whom she split in 2018.

"I lightened it up, stripped it all," she adds. "He came over and was like, 'What the f--- did you do?' I said, 'I brought the light back in, buddy.'"

Aniston has been in the house for almost 12 years, after buying the 1965 property in 2011 for $21 million.