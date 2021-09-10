Shop

Jennifer Aniston Has an Incredibly Pretty Gold Coffee Maker — and You Can Buy It for Under $100

It’s got over 21,000 five-star ratings, too
By Jessica Leigh Mattern
September 10, 2021 07:00 AM
Leave it to always-stylish Jennifer Aniston to find a coffee maker that's incredibly chic. 

The actress and new beauty brand founder recently shared a glimpse of her kitchen on Instagram, and of course, her coffee machine is eye-catching. Aniston's kitchen lineup features the incredibly popular Cuisinart PerfecTemp coffee maker in gold. If it caught your eye as quickly as it caught ours, you can snag the same programmable coffee brewer with 21,000 five-star ratings in an array of colors at Amazon, Walmart, and Target.    

Buy It! Cuisinart PerfecTemp Coffee Maker, from $94.50; amazon.com

While the white and gold style is mostly sold out across most retailers, Walmart has the elegant combination in stock. And two similar shades, a pinkish umber and warm copper, are both in stock at Amazon. The stainless steel is currently listed at the best price and going for under $100 at Amazon

Besides its attractive look, the sleek machine comes with a number of smart features, including the option to choose between low, medium, and high temperatures (ensuring it's prepared and kept at your preferred temperature). The Cuisinart gadget also makes it easy to set a schedule, so you can wake up to a pot of fresh coffee every morning. And it offers various brewing strengths for regular or bold coffee. It's no wonder it's one of Amazon's best-selling coffee machines overall

On top of snapping up countertop space in Aniston's home, the metallic maker has found its way into many non-celebrity kitchens, too. In fact, over 25,000 Amazon shoppers left a positive review, calling it an excellent value, and praising its design and functionality. 

"I needed a coffee maker that I didn't mind looking at every day. And this is one beautiful coffee maker," one reviewer wrote. "Apart from its looks, it also makes great coffee as well. I set it every night to make my wife coffee before she leaves for work and she loves it."

"The coffee from this maker is wonderful," another reviewer wrote. "I like that you can set the strength of your coffee, the heat setting on the warming plate, and whether or not you want it to beep when it's done brewing. They put a lot of thought into the features. It's also gorgeous."

If you're after the modern look, but want even more brewing options, the brand also offers a similar two-in-one coffee maker that comes with a single cup brewer alongside the 12-cup carafe. The slightly larger option comes in fashionable colors, too. Choose a color combination that complements your decor, or take a cue from Aniston and go for gold.  

