Jenni Pulos Still 'Heartbroken' After Ending Personal & Professional Relationship with Jeff Lewis

A week after first speaking out, Jenni Pulos is still upset about her former friendship with Jeff Lewis.

While appearing on Monday’s episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Pulos, 45, told host Andy Cohen that she was “heartbroken” over how her and Lewis’ relationship ended and clarified that she did not file a complaint about her former Flipping Out co-star before departing.

“I never filed a claim, I really worked for him, we were really friends,” she said on the episode. “[I’m] heartbroken about how it’s all transpired, but I wish him the best. I always have.”

Pulos wasn’t the only one who was troubled by the fight. Cohen went on to explain that the very public spat between the former house flippers was “very upsetting” to him because of the trio’s long-standing history together.

“I’m so uncomfortable with this entire fight as you know because the three of us came up together in Bravo,” he said in response to Pulos’ comments on Monday. “I was with you guys from the very beginning. I never enjoy a fight but this one I hate. It’s very upsetting to me. I watched the finale, and it’s like watching my parent splitting up or like my brother or sister.”

Jeff Lewis and Jenni Pulos David Livingston/Getty

Last week, Pulos spoke out for the first time about her dismissal from Lewis’ company, Jeff Lewis Design, making it clear that she had been fired.

“I didn’t decide,” she said. “He decided he was going to terminate me from his business and so then, in turn, the decision was made. I always saw myself seeing the show through.”

While Lewis declined to comment to PEOPLE at the time, in a heated segment on his Sirius XM radio show, Jeff Lewis Live! on Thursday, the reality star, 48, accused Pulos of lying about the circumstances surrounding her departure from his company in May.

Having previously said that Pulos had reported him to Bravo and show executives for harassment and abuse, and further labeling their relationship as faked for the show, Lewis essentially doubled down on his claims.

“It’s semantics at this point,” Lewis said of whether or not Pulos actually reported him to network higher-ups. “She mentioned in the article that she never made a formal complaint . . . Maybe you didn’t walk into HR with your attorney but you made accusations. And those accusations had to have been investigated.”

Though he seemingly walked back some details of the alleged filing, he maintains that a Bravo executive did have dinner with him and separately with Pulos, and that “my show-runner was on the phone for four hours talking to multiple executives going frame by frame to make sure there was no abuse that was being alleged.”

Lewis added, “I would never make something like this up because it is damaging to my reputation and my career. So that is not something I would ever make up.”

Jenni Pulos and Jeff Lewis Peter Kramer/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

