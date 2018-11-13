Jenni Pulos Still 'Heartbroken' After Ending Personal & Professional Relationship with Jeff Lewis

A week after first speaking out, Jenni Pulos is still upset about her former friendship with Jeff Lewis.
While appearing on Monday’s episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Pulos, 45, told host Andy Cohen that she was “heartbroken” over how her and Lewis’ relationship ended and clarified that she did not file a complaint about her former Flipping Out co-star before departing.
“I never filed a claim, I really worked for him, we were really friends,” she said on the episode. “[I’m] heartbroken about how it’s all transpired, but I wish him the best. I always have.”
Pulos wasn’t the only one who was troubled by the fight. Cohen went on to explain that the very public spat between the former house flippers was “very upsetting” to him because of the trio’s long-standing history together.
“I’m so uncomfortable with this entire fight as you know because the three of us came up together in Bravo,” he said in response to Pulos’ comments on Monday. “I was with you guys from the very beginning. I never enjoy a fight but this one I hate. It’s very upsetting to me. I watched the finale, and it’s like watching my parent splitting up or like my brother or sister.”
Last week, Pulos spoke out for the first time about her dismissal from Lewis’ company, Jeff Lewis Design, making it clear that she had been fired.
“I didn’t decide,” she said. “He decided he was going to terminate me from his business and so then, in turn, the decision was made. I always saw myself seeing the show through.”
While Lewis declined to comment to PEOPLE at the time, in a heated segment on his Sirius XM radio show, Jeff Lewis Live! on Thursday, the reality star, 48, accused Pulos of lying about the circumstances surrounding her departure from his company in May.
Having previously said that Pulos had reported him to Bravo and show executives for harassment and abuse, and further labeling their relationship as faked for the show, Lewis essentially doubled down on his claims.
“It’s semantics at this point,” Lewis said of whether or not Pulos actually reported him to network higher-ups. “She mentioned in the article that she never made a formal complaint . . . Maybe you didn’t walk into HR with your attorney but you made accusations. And those accusations had to have been investigated.”
Though he seemingly walked back some details of the alleged filing, he maintains that a Bravo executive did have dinner with him and separately with Pulos, and that “my show-runner was on the phone for four hours talking to multiple executives going frame by frame to make sure there was no abuse that was being alleged.”
Lewis added, “I would never make something like this up because it is damaging to my reputation and my career. So that is not something I would ever make up.”
In September, PEOPLE broke the news that the friends of nearly 20 years, who’ve appeared on the show together for 11 seasons, had parted ways after an explosive fight, which will reportedly appear in the series’ current season.
Lewis had also claimed that he and Pulos had been faking their working relationship for the purpose of the show for years — stressing that she was not a formal employee of Jeff Lewis Design.
“I have always claimed that Flipping Out is a true authentic un-produced show. It is. However, Jenni has not worked for me. She has not been working for me, for several, several seasons,” the reality star said on Jeff Lewis Live then. “And I apologize because it is the one inauthentic thing about the show.”
Pulos told PEOPLE that claim was a misrepresentation. “It was very real,” she maintained. “I was his employee and I worked for him. It was very authentic, and that’s important.”
She went on to say that Lewis floated the idea of her appearing on the show in a supporting “friend” role — one fact they agree on — but she denied the proposal. “I was not going to fake a friendship.”
Pulos has previously said that she’s been torn up about the way their relationship ended, explaining to PEOPLE that she “had no idea” their parting ways was coming.
“I’ve always wished him the best, and will continue to wish him the best,” she said. “He’s a wonderful designer and has so many talents. I learned a lot and I’m proud of what we built.”