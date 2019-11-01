See Inside Jenna Bush Hager's Cozy Long Island Cottage — Plus, Why It Reminds Her of Texas

Jenna Bush Hager‘s peaceful Long Island, New York, home is a world away from her bustling life as a Today show cohost in New York City.

Bush Hager, 37, gave Veranda magazine a glimpse inside the cottage that she shares with husband Henry and their three children: daughters Poppy Louise, 4, and Margaret “Mila” Laura, 6, and son Henry “Hal” Harold, who turns 3 months old on Saturday.

The daughter of President George W. Bush and her husband purchased their home on Long Island’s North Shore after renting in the area for five or six summers, but the couple wasn’t looking to buy when they stumbled upon the perfect house.

“There was something about it that reminded me of Texas, of being outside,” the mother of three told Veranda. “Even this close to the city, there was a remoteness to it.”

The cottage also had several birdhouses, and one of the locals told them that the house “get[s] the best birds.”

“I come from a long line of birders,” Bush Hager said. “My parents bird for fun, and my grandmother Jenna was a naturalist. She would teach my sister Barbara and me about birds, rocks, every constellation in the sky.”

When she started decorating the house, the Hoda & Jenna host looked through heirlooms from her and her husband’s families.

They updated a late-20th-century sofa from Bush Hager’s side in blue velvet and also hung up paintings done by her father.

However, the couple also brought in new pieces as well — in particular, in the kitchen, where they added updated appliances, cabinetry and fixtures.

“There’s something about this place … that makes me want to cook more, entertain more,” Bush Hager told the magazine.

Since moving in, the Today cohost has enjoyed hosting pool parties and cocktail parties for her friends. And because the cottage has a spacious pool house, they never have to plan around the weather.

“There’s something magnificent about sitting under there with your friends and kids watching the rain,” she said of the pool house. “You’re outdoors and you’re barefoot. It’s how Henry and I grew up, and it’s what we want for our children.”

To read the full feature and see more photos pick up the November/December 2019 issue of Veranda or visit veranda.com.