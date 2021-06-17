Jeffree Star Is Selling His $20 Million California Mansion amid Permanent Move to Wyoming

"I'm proud of where I've gotten to, but I need to have a new energy," Jeffree Star said of selling his Los Angeles-based abode

Jeffree Star is saying goodbye to California.

On Tuesday, the 35-year-old makeup mogul and YouTube star - whose real name is Jeffrey Lynn Steininger Jr. - announced in a clip posted to the video-sharing website that he will officially be leaving the Golden State and making Wyoming his permanent residence.

Titled "Addressing My Mental Health.. Selling My House and Getting Help," the almost 26-minute-long video sees the star explain that he's been going through "many major life changes" and feels he needs a change of scenery.

"I do want to let everyone know that, for the first time in my life at 35 years old, I am finally leaving California," the star said. "Some of you probably aren't shocked, a lot of you may be shocked by that news, but I am gonna sell this house."

The nearly 20,000-square-foot mega-mansion - complete with seven bedrooms and 13 bathrooms - is now listed for $20 million with Marc and Sara Shevin of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices CA Properties.

Jeffree Star Home for Sale Credit: Jeff Elson

"I need to say goodbye to California for a second," Star continued, before adding that his businesses are still located within the state and "not going anywhere."

Star's candid YouTube video comes about after the beauty guru had a more than tumultuous 2020. Last year, Star was involved in drama within the beauty community, went through a breakup with now ex-boyfriend Nathan Schwandt, lost two dogs and suffered through a "severe car accident."

"It's time to address my mental health and be very transparent," Star wrote in the caption of the clip. "I've had so many silent personal struggles, public feuds and ALOT of mental trauma. Caused by ME, my past actions and people from my past. I've had TOO MUCH loss and have been slowly healing."

The Jeffree Star Cosmetics founder has been spending more time in Wyoming after purchasing a home in Casper last year, according to Dirt.

"I love my privacy," he wrote in April when asked about the land he owns in the state. "I'm doing nothing with it besides staring at all the nature and enjoying my stunning view."

Continuing to reflect on the mental toll that living in his "big house" took on him during his candid YouTube confessional, Star said that living there is "really, really lonely."

"... I'm ready to stop being a single person in a 25,000 square foot home. Let a family enjoy this, let someone else enjoy this," Star said. "I'm proud of where I've gotten to, but I need to have a new energy."

Star also said that he is not leaving California "forever," before he added, "Am I moving to Wyoming as my main residency? Absolutely! I love it out there."

And for those who may have accused the star of making the move solely for the tax breaks, Star shut them down, saying that he has come to realize that the "excess" of material possessions in his life "was almost like hoarding in a way."