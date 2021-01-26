Jeff Lewis Splits from On-and-Off Boyfriend Scott Anderson Again: 'I Don't Have the Energy'

"This is the fourth time this has happened," the former Flipping Out star said of his latest split from Scott Anderson

Jeff Lewis and Scott Anderson have called it quits, once again.

The former Flipping Out star, 50, revealed on his SiriusXM radio show Jeff Lewis Live on Monday that he and Anderson split for what he said was "the fourth time." (The pair most recently broke up in late September)

Lewis explained that the couple — who first started dating in May 2019 — were recently together at the former Bravo star's house when Anderson broke the news that he wanted to end the relationship.

"He's like, 'I love you and I'm in love with you but I can't commit to this relationship.' I'm like, 'What?' " Lewis said, adding that he felt like Anderson "sprung" the breakup on him.

"And then it was followed by a lot of irrational, unorganized thoughts," Lewis continued. "Almost like he was trying to justify things, but it was very irrational. It was like, 'You work too much, you never go on vacation, your house is so busy it's like communal living.' I was like, 'Well, we are in a pandemic, we can't really vacation right now.' "

The father of one said that while he's fought to keep their relationship alive in the past, this time he was at peace with Anderson's decision. "I have to say, I'm so exhausted from dealing with my own stuff, that I was like, 'Okay. I understand.' "

"I just kind of let him walk out the door," Lewis added of Anderson, "because I can't ... I don't have the energy. I don't have the energy to fight for it. This is the fourth time this has happened. I can almost plan it to the calendar."

Overall, Lewis said that he's able to look at the positives that came out of his relationship with Anderson.

"Whatever happens with he and I, it is because of the relationship that I did the extraordinary amount of therapy that I did," he said. "I'm very grateful. I would not be in this space. However, when you have a couple and somebody's doing all the work and somebody's growing and the other person isn't ... the other person's either gotta step it up or you gotta split up."

Lewis and Anderson have had their ups and downs since the start of their romance nearly two years ago. They briefly broke up in June 2019, amid Lewis' custody battle with ex Gage Edward. They reconciled, and in December 2019 Lewis said that he was thinking about marrying Anderson, telling Andy Cohen that he "would consider putting a ring on it" after just nine months of dating.

In February 2020, Lewis shared that the two were in couple's counseling, and they split three months later in May before getting back together over the summer. Then in September, Lewis said they split once again.