Jeff Lewis Speaks Out After 71-Year-Old Neighbor Allegedly Pistol-Whipped and Robbed in Her L.A. Home

The Flipping Out alum revealed he was home when the robbery occurred in Los Angeles’ Beverly Grove neighborhood on Wednesday afternoon

By
Published on August 18, 2022 05:52 PM
Interior Designer Jeff Lewis attends AOL Build to discuss his show 'Flipping Out' at AOL Studios In New York on July 7, 2015 in New York City.
Photo: Daniel Zuchnik/WireImage

Jeff Lewis is speaking out after a home robbery in his Los Angeles neighborhood.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, a 71-year-old woman was pistol-whipped and robbed during a home invasion on Wednesday afternoon. The suspect — who was later identified as Dillon Anthony Klincke — gained access to a safe, removed jewelry and left with the victim's property, LAPD said. The victim sustained bruises and lacerations as a result of being struck by the suspect.

Klincke was arrested on Wednesday and the investigation of the robbery is ongoing, according to authorities. It was not immediately clear if Klincke has entered a plea or retained an attorney to comment on his behalf.

On Thursday, the Flipping Out alum, 52, discussed the home invasion on his radio show Jeff Lewis Live on SiriusXM.

"The crazy part is, we were home at the time. We were at the office. And all of a sudden, police cars, helicopters, everything," Lewis recounted.

He continued, "What I don't understand — and she's a nice lady, I've talked to her several times — maybe I've seen her with a little gold Rolex on her or whatever, but I was wondering why they targeted them? Because there are a lot of beautiful houses in [my] neighborhood, but that house is kind of modest. So I was kind of like, 'Why do they target them?' But they do have five expensive cars."

Following the incident, police requested the Hollywood Houselift designer allow them to view his home security footage to help with the investigation.

"Our house is almost right across the street, so they were going and knocking on all the doors. They wanted to see our cameras. I looked at our cameras and I can't see the street past the wall hedges and the gates, so I knew this wasn't going to do them any service because they can't see anything," Lewis said on the show. "But they came to the house like, three times. They said, 'Look, we want to look at this footage in case there's any shadows or stuff like that.'"

The reality star showed authorities a TV monitor that showed three camera angles but refused to allow investigators further access to his home security footage.

"I said, 'Look guys, my AV cabinet is downstairs and I kind of don't want you going through it. Because, to be honest with you, one of these cameras faces the backyard and I don't always wear clothes back there.' Like, if [my daughter] Monroe's not home, we might go in the pool and sex it up. Sometimes I'm so drunk, I don't remember what happens," he admitted. "So I said, 'You know, I just worry about giving the DVR to the detective. I'm on TV.'"

He added, "So I did not surrender the DVR. I did not cooperate."

Lewis also provided an update on his neighbor's health following the robbery.

He said she is "just bruised, banged up a little bit." However, she did not sustain any broken bones or receive any stitches, according to the television personality.

