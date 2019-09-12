Jeff Lewis' SiriusXM Show Jeff Lewis Live Expands to 5 Days a Week

Good news for SiriusXM listeners hungry for more Jeff Lewis.

PEOPLE can exclusively announced that the Flipping Out alum’s popular Radio Andy show Jeff Lewis Live is expanding to five days a week.

His new daily schedule will kick off on Monday, September 16. It will also come with a new time slot — the hour-long program will now air live from the subscription satellite radio company’s new Hollywood studios Monday through Fridays at 12 p.m. ET.

Jeff Lewis Live first launched back in September 2017 as a weekly program, before moving to three days a week in September 2018.

Over the years, the show has grown in popularity, with listeners praising the famous house flipper and Bravo star for his uncensored take on news and pop culture, as well as his willingness to share behind-the-scenes details of his personal life and business — even during the tough times, like his surrogate lawsuit, breakup from partner Gage Edward, custody battles, and friendship split from former Bravo costar Jenni Pulos.

Image zoom Jeff Lewis John Tsiavis/Bravo

As exciting of a listen as it’s been for fans, the show has been equally rewarding for Lewis. “I have truly had so much fun,” Lewis told PEOPLE last August.

He’s often joined on the show by Jeff Lewis Design employee Megan Weaver and a rotating group of friends including actor Doug Budin, actress Monika Casey, and Real Housewives of Miami alum Lea Black.

“I have purposely surrounded myself with people that I care about. It feels to me like I’m just hanging out in my house and just shooting the s— with my friends,” Lewis said.

Being so honest has occasionally found Lewis in hot water, though.

In March, he said on air that he was dumped by a guy he was seeing just three days after opening up about their budding romance on the show. And in June, Lewis said that human resource complaints had been made against him by fellow SiriusXM employees who were upset he had called them out by name.

Despite the hiccups, Lewis hasn’t held his tongue.

“I won’t be censoring myself too much. That’s just not going to happen,” he previously told PEOPLE, after a string of controversies had led to some on-air phone calls from his boss Cohen. “I’m still going to talk about what I’m going to talk about.”

He added: “I don’t intend to change. I’ll probably periodically upset people and get in trouble, but that’s a part of being honest. I’m not making s— up, I’m just telling the truth.”

SiriusXM subscribers are able to listen SiriusXM’s Radio Andy (ch. 102) on SiriusXM radios. Those with streaming access can listen online, on-the-go with the SiriusXM mobile app and at home on a wide variety of connected devices.