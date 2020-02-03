Jeff Lewis is sharing his reaction to ex Gage Edward‘s latest Instagram post.

The Flipping Out star, 49, explained on his SiriusXM radio show Jeff Lewis Live how he attempted to understand the social media post from Edward, in which he appears to commemorate the one year anniversary of the couple’s split after ten years together in 2019.

“Because it’s been 1-year,” Edward, 35, wrote alongside a black-and-white photo of himself with a smile on his face. The post, shared on Friday, also includes the arm muscle emoji, seemingly indicating he’s been staying strong since the break-up.

On Monday, the radio host said his first reaction was anger, but that this emotion came from his inner child, Jeffrey, who he has identified with his therapist over the last several months. Jeffrey, who Lewis says is more reactive and volatile than his normal, present-day self, didn’t receive the post kindly.

“Jeffrey thought that this was a very victim, attention, ‘Oh I escaped the f—ing abuse and I was a battered housewife’ — f—ing whatever, I don’t know what that’s implying. But Jeffrey gets very defensive and goes to the place where it’s the worst case scenario,” said Lewis.

He was later able to revisit the post as his adult self, Jeff. “But then Jeff read it. Jeff thought, ‘Maybe I’m going to reframe here and it’s not what Jeffrey thinks.

“Jeff thought, ‘No, maybe, you’re independent and you’ve been on your own and you haven’t really ever done that and that’s good and you’re feeling strong,'” he added, guessing at Edward’s intention with a cooler head.

The Bravo personality said he texted Edward about the post, trying to get some clarity.

“I said: ‘Your latest Instagram post — what does that mean? Should I be offended?'” Lewis recounted. “He said, ‘That’s a weird question; do you find it offensive?’ I said, ‘I choose to look at it like you are single and independent and succeeding, not a battered housewife who escaped.’ He said, ‘Why would a battered housewife who escaped cross your mind?’ I said, ‘You can take it two ways, and some have misinterpreted the post depending on the message behind it.’”

Lewis said Edward conceded that there is “some subjectivity” to the Instagram post, to which Lewis replied, “Yes there is; it’s confusing.”

“[Then Edward] said, ‘Probably better things to do than read into an IG post.’ And then I was done. So that was it,” recalled Lewis.

“I don’t know what it meant but I choose to believe that it is a positive message, that you too can prevail and survive,” Lewis concluded. “But if you know me, I don’t have better things to do. I have nothing better to do but obsess.”

Image zoom Gage Edward and Jeff Lewis Cindy Ord/Getty Images

Edward and Lewis, who share 3-year-old daughter Monroe, decided to take a break from their relationship and live in separate residences in January 2019, Lewis revealed last year. They later ended their relationship in February, he says.

Edward has, for the most part, remained silent about the split.

Amid an ongoing custody battle between the two dads, Edward previously told PEOPLE in a statement that he chooses not to publicly comment on issues concerning their child:

“I will continue to stay silent on the issues related to our private custody case. To address the derogatory and slanderous statements being made about me would be putting my interest above our daughter’s. The situation is being exploited for attention, which is sad because that ultimately only affects our daughter later. What I will say is that there are gross mistruths in the majority of what’s been said.”