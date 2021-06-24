Jeff Lewis Shares Before & After Photo Showing Off Eye Surgery Results

Jeff Lewis got a fat repositioning surgery on his lower eyelids in May

Jeff Lewis is all healed from his lower eyelid surgery - and seeing results!

The Bravo alum, 51, shared to his Instagram Story this week side by side photos of the "before" and "after" results of his procedure, which he had back in May.

His pics - one taken from a shot originally posted to his Instagram on May 24 and another taken from a post on Monday - showed the differences under Lewis' eyes.

It helped that Lewis struck the same pose in both pictures as he stood next to his on-air guests.

jeff-lewis.jpg Jeff Lewis | Credit: Daniel Zuchnik/WireImage

Lewis opened up about getting surgery on his lower eyelids during a May 24 episode of his SiriusXM show, Jeff Lewis Live.

"It's fat repositioning," he explained. "This is kind of a cutting edge procedure. Normally, they'll suck out the fat, but this doesn't require folding of the skin or stitching or pulling. They go inside my eye lid but it doesn't change the shape of your eye."

Fat repositioning surgery is meant to shift the fat under a patient's eyes that generally creates dark circles or puffiness into the contour of the under eye to give the area a fuller appearance.

"I should just look rested," Lewis said of the final results, adding, "It's not like a huge, big difference."

Jeff Lewis Jeff Lewis and daughter Monroe Christine | Credit: Jeff Lewis/instagram

Following the Flipping Out alum's surgery, the interior designer shared a photo on Instagram of his recovery with help from his 4-year-old daughter Monroe Christine.

In the picture, the Bravo alum laid on a couch with a gel eye mask and two small bags of frozen peas over his eyes while a smiling Monroe stood next to him.

She also appeared to have leant her father some of her toys as Lewis was surrounded by stuffed animals and snuggled in a snowman blanket.