Jeff Lewis is saying goodbye to his Los Angeles home.

The Flipping Out star, 51, has sold his home above the Sunset Strip for just under $5.2 million, PEOPLE confirms. Lewis designed the three-bedroom, three-and-a-half-bathroom home, which he first put on the market in August.

The 3,900-square-foot property boasts a gated courtyard, wet bar, chef's kitchen and a pool and spa. Described as "ultra-private" and a "modern masterpiece," the "one-of-a-kind home" also features views of both the city and the Pacific Ocean.

The home was listed by Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles stars Josh Altman, Matt Altman and Heather Altman of Douglas Elliman.

Lewis previously listed the home for $5,995,000 before cutting the asking price by $500,000 in September. At the time, the reality TV star said he was looking to sell his house before welcoming a second child via surrogate. Lewis shares daughter Monroe, 4, with ex-partner Gage Edward.

"So I reduced my house half a million dollars so I can get out of here," Lewis said on a September episode of his SiriusXM radio show, Jeff Lewis Live.

He added, "I talked to [realtor] Matt Altman about it. I'm not going to sit here and hang on to a little bit of money when I really need to get it moving."

Lewis, seemingly referring to selling his house by 2022, continued, "Because when you think about it, if I sell the house by the end of the year and go into a rental, I have to buy something. But then I have to remodel it and I want all this done before the baby gets here at the end of the year." He has not yet welcomed a second baby.

Lewis's former home, which was built in 1999, features an entrance with custom double steel and glass front doors, which opens into a main living area with an open floor plan with high ceilings.

The kitchen is designed with custom-stained rift white oak cabinetry, plus polished Arabescato marble countertops and high-end appliances. In the primary bathroom, a rainfall shower and freestanding 60-inch tub look out onto "picturesque views," per the listing.

Along with stunning design details, Lewis's home also comes with some impressive tech, including a Sonos speaker system which is controlled by iPad, plus a security system and Lutron lighting.

Lewis previously sold the Sherman Oaks home he shared with Edward for $5 million in 2020, also listed with Matt and Josh.