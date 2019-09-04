Jeff Lewis Says New Boyfriend Is 'Not Talking to Me' After Fight: 'He’s Retreated'

Jeff Lewis may have gone Instagram official with his new boyfriend Scott Anderson, but their relationship appears to be on rocky grounds.

On Tuesday’s episode of Lewis’ SiriusXM radio show Jeff Lewis Live!, the house flipper, 49, claimed to listeners that he and Anderson had been fighting multiple times over the weekend and, as of the time of recording, weren’t speaking to one another.

Their disagreements had allegedly come to a head on Monday, when the two met for what Lewis dubbed “a state of the union.”

A big part of the battle for Lewis, he said, was that he was feeling neglected.

“[Scott] has his own life, a busy life,” Lewis revealed. “I don’t feel he’s doing the best. I think he could do a little better at integrating our lives together.”

As examples, Lewis said that Anderson’s schedule means the two are only seeing one another a few nights a week. When they do spend time together, Lewis claimed “there’s a lot of coming in and out of the house quickly,” with Anderson allegedly only spending a few hours at a time with Lewis.

“It’s like, he wants all the time alone,” Lewis said. “Wants to go to the beach, wants to go to the gym…. I could do that with him, if I’m invited.”

“My assistant has a new relationship. I hear all about their weekends. They get up, they go hiking, they go to brunch —they do all these things together, which we don’t,” Lewis added. “And I’m realizing, I’m lonely, I’m kind of lonely. I’m dating someone…and I’m lonely. But that’s kind of a lot for him. And that’s where we’re at.”

Anderson did not respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment, but Lewis claimed on Tuesday’s episode that Anderson — who is also in the real estate business — was not speaking to him following Monday’s “state of the union.”

“He’s not talking to me at this second,” said Lewis.

“I’m a relationship oriented person. I’m used to integrating my life with someone else. I just think we could move this along a little bit,” he added. “I said to him, ‘I’m in a situation where we’re kind of a couple but I’m not ready to commit completely because there are issues here.’ I said, ‘My goal is to ultimately be exclusive but we have to work through these issues first.’ And I said it calmly, but now he’s retreated.”

As for whether they could make it through this snafu, Lewis said he wasn’t sure.

“We’ve been together a little over 5 months. It’s either now or never,” he explained. “We’re either going to fix this right now or it’s over.”

RELATED: Jeff Lewis Pictured With New Boyfriend For the First Time Since Split from Gage Edward

Lewis’s relationship with Anderson is the first serious one he’s been in since he split from his partner Gage Edward in February. The former couple were previously together for 10 years, and share a 2½-year-old daughter, Monroe.

On Sunday, Lewis shared a photo to Instagram of the two out with two of their female friends at the Augustine Wine Bar in Sherman Oaks, California.

It was only the second time that Lewis and Anderson had been photographed together. Days earlier, Lewis’s SiriusXM co-host Megan Weaver had shared a photo of the three alongside Monika Casey — another of the show’s regulars — to her Instagram.

Back in June, when Lewis and Anderson had only been seeing one another for three months, Lewis revealed on Jeff Lewis Live that they would be taking a break from their relationship amidst what he called an “ugly” custody battle with Edwards.

During that same episode, Lewis described Anderson as “a quiet guy from Portland, Oregon,” claiming that the drama surrounding Lewis’s life was “too much for him.”

“I’ve got a lot of personal problems right now,” Lewis said at the time. “This is a young, young relationship, We’re talking about three months. The last thing I want to do is burden him with my problems. I don’t want to sabotage this. I’m stepping back. There’s just too much going on right now.”

He added: “I don’t have time to date, it’s overwhelming. I’m trying to protect him. I like him. I don’t want this to be a burden on him. You can imagine dating someone like this for three months, and you have my drama? You would run.”