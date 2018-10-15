Jeff Lewis Says He's Out at Bravo After Flipping Out Contract Was Not Renewed

Jeff Lewis says he will not be returning to Bravo for another season of Flipping Out, following a tumultuous few months that saw a scathing lawsuit and personal complaints filed against him.

The famously hot tempered house flipper posted a photo of himself on Instagram, showing him standing next to a white board bearing his photo and the words “Contract EXPIRED!” written across the top, with a big red X drawn across his face.

“Guess there’s no going away party @bravotv?” he captioned the snapshot.

His picture is surrounded by phrases like “11 years of hell,” “Your 15 minutes are up,” and “Better luck with radio.”

During a recent appearance on Jenny McCarthy’s SiriusXM radio show, Lewis told the host that his contract was set to expire on October 15 and that he was not expecting it to be renewed.

“Because of all of the issues that have been going on with me—you know, the pending lawsuits, and also the [Jeff Lewis Live] radio show — it has created a lot of problems for me at Bravo, because I have talked about behind-the-scenes, I’ve talked about contracts. So I’ve had a lot of heat from Bravo,” Lewis said, adding, “They have not renewed my contract. It expires on October 15, and I am looking for a job.”

His prediction seems to have come to fruition as a source close to the situation confirmed to PEOPLE that the contract was not renewed. Bravo had no comment on the status of Lewis’s contract.

Lewis has been at the center of two major controversies in recent months. He came under fire in June, when the surrogate who carried his and partner Gage Edward’s daughter Monroe, now almost 2, sued the couple, Bravo and Flipping Out’s production company, Authentic Entertainment, for allegedly filming her delivery without her permission, among other issues.

In September, just before the premiere of the show’s 11th season, PEOPLE exclusively reported that Lewis had also parted ways with his friend of nearly 20 years and co-star Jenni Pulos, after a huge fight that was reportedly caught on film and will be part of the show’s current season. Lewis claims Pulos reported him to Bravo for “abuse and victimization” and later wrongful termination.

The red X drawn on Lewis’s face in his Instagram is likely a nod to the one he drew over Pulos’s face in a since-deleted Instagram post after their falling out became public.