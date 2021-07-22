In May, Lewis announced that after more than two years of fighting over custody of their daughter Monroe, the couple agreed to split custody and drop their lawsuits against each other

Jeff Lewis Reveals He and Ex Gage Edward Briefly Dated After Split from Scott Anderson: 'It Didn't Work Out'

Jeff Lewis and Gage Edward recently rekindled their romance in secret.

During SiriusXM's Jeff Lewis Live on Wednesday, Lewis, 51, revealed that he and Edward briefly dated for about three months earlier this year, but the pair has since ended things again.

"After I broke up with Scott [Anderson], about a month later Gage and I started dating. We went on probably about 12 dates, and we also spent a lot of time with [daughter] Monroe," he explained. "I didn't bring it up at the time because I didn't really know what it was. I didn't know what it was, and I wanted us to kind of quietly figure it out."

Though the relationship didn't work out, Lewis added: "The good news is we were able to heal."

When asked what he'd learned from the situation, Lewis said he thinks he's "the better communicator" of the pair, which ultimately led to their breakup.

"We don't speak the same language," he said. "I felt like he wanted to fight, and I don't want to fight."

Lewis and Edward split in February 2019. In May, Lewis announced that after more than two years of fighting over custody of Monroe, the two Flipping Out alums agreed to split custody and drop their lawsuits against each other.

Edward did not respond to PEOPLE's request for comment at the time, but a source close to the star said he's very happy with the resolution.

"This is a big relief," the source told PEOPLE. "He and Jeff are co-parenting very well together, and Gage is looking forward to putting this conflict behind them."

On Wednesday, Lewis admitted he was feeling "a sense of loss" due to the custody agreement.

"At the time, I was seeing a lot of him and Monroe, so it didn't feel like any sort of sacrifice," he said. "But once it ended, as of June 1, it went to a strict 50/50. So now what's happening is, over the last eight weeks, I have really missed Monroe. I feel like a real sense of loss because I don't see her...I've always had her a majority of the time, so it's been a hard adjustment."

In February, Edward spoke exclusively to PEOPLE for the first time about the state of his and Lewis's relationship after the pair went out to dinner together.

"I think Jeff and I have started to heal from what has happened in our past," he said at the time. "Our most important focus is raising our daughter in a loving environment and we are learning how to co-parent as effectively as we both can for her sake."