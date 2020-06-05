Jeff Lewis Reunites with Boyfriend Scott Anderson After Contentious Split in May

The former Flipping Out star posted a photo with his ex on Instagram

Jeff Lewis has reunited with Scott Anderson after the couple of over a year parted ways in early May.

The former Flipping Out star posted a photo with his ex on Instagram showing the pair having drinks in friend Krista Llamas's backyard.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The famous house flipper, 50, first revealed on an episode of his Sirius XM radio show Jeff Lewis Live that he and Anderson had split after 14 rocky months together, during which they took a break, sought counseling, and Lewis, at least, considered marriage.

"He's had a lot of anxiety, a lot of frustration, and it got to a point where I felt that he was hyper-critical of me," Lewis explained of the break upin May. "It was a lot of negativity and always complaining."

"I feel like I worked very hard in the relationship. I felt like I was very good to him," Lewis recalled. "Look. I'll be honest. Sometimes he bugs the s--- out of me. But the positive always outweighs the negative. So I look past things and I let them go. [But] it's been like weeks of negativity, and I found that it just started wearing on me. And he just stopped communicating. So then I could feel him next to me, just angry, pouting, seething, resenting me."

Eventually, the two had a conversation where Anderson allegedly told Lewis, "I think we should break up."

"It was his idea to break up, which I then agreed because I was just very, very frustrated," Lewis said, adding that the two exchanged some nasty text messages afterward.

Lewis and Anderson first started dating in March 2019, and went Instagram official with their relationship in August, posing for a photo on pal Meghan Weaver's account.

It was Lewis's first public romance since he and his partner of 10 years Gage Edward split in February 2019. The exes share daughter Monroe, 3.

Previously, Lewis had said that he was considering marrying Anderson, telling friend Andy Cohen in August 2019 that he "would consider putting a ring on it."

But there were bumps along the way. They briefly broke up in June 2019, when Lewis said that things were particularly heated in his child custody battle. They later reconciled, but in February 2020, Lewis revealed the two were in couples counseling.

Though the relationship was complicated, Lewis felt the aftermath was relatively civil.

"I took a few swipes, he took a few swipes, and then I checked my behavior. I said [to myself], I don't want to end it this way. He's been a good guy," he explained at the time. "So I said, 'Look, you are a very nice, kind man and you have been such a positive influence on me over the last year and I'm really grateful and I appreciate how sweet and generous you've been with Monroe. And I wish you the best and I truly mean that.' And so, I said, 'Hopefully, eventually we can be friends.' "