Jeff Lewis Says 'Recovery Is Going Well' for Lower Eyelid Surgery as He Curbs Swelling with Frozen Pea Bags

Jeff Lewis is in recovery after undergoing surgery on his lower eyelids last week.

The Bravo alum, 51, opened up about getting the cosmetic surgery on the May 24 episode of his popular SiriusXM radio show, Jeff Lewis Live.

"It's fat repositioning," he explained. "This is kind of a cutting edge procedure. Normally, they'll suck out the fat, but this doesn't require folding of the skin or stitching or pulling. They go inside my eye lid but it doesn't change the shape of your eye."

Fat repositioning surgery is used to shift the fat under a patient's eyes that generally creates dark circles into the contour of the under eye to give the area a fuller appearance.

"I should just look rested," Lewis went on to say, of the results. "It's not like a huge, big difference."

On Saturday, the interior design expert posted a photo on Instagram showing off his recovery process.

In the snap, he lounged with a gel eye mask and two small bags of frozen peas over his eyes while his 4-year-old daughter Monroe Christine, smiled next to him. Her dad also appeared to have some of his daughter's stuffed animals to keep him comfortable, as well as her snowman blanket.

"Recovery is going well," he captioned the post.

Another photo, shared to Lewis' Instagram Stories on Sunday, showed Monroe cuddling on top of her father while he laid down on the couch, same pea bags over his eyes.

Earlier in May, it was announced that the Flipping Out alum will be starring in a new unscripted show airing exclusively on IMDb TV.

The currently untitled show will be executive produced by Lewis and showcase "unique home design, celebrity clientele and never-before-seen design innovation," according to a press release.

Similar to his former 11-season Bravo series, the show will follow the reality star as he balances "high-maintenance celebrities and ambitious home design projects while juggling his staff and personal life, which are all a work in progress," the release continued.

