Jeff Lewis isn’t totally ruling out the possibility that he and Jenni Pulos will speak again.

The Flipping Out star addressed his falling out with his friend of nearly 20 years during a recent appearance on SiriusXM Radio’s Jenny McCarthy Show, admitting that he misses their friendship and has changed his mind about the future of their relationship.

“There’s been some missteps on both of our parts and we’ve worked very hard to get through them and past them and recently we had a major problem. It’s so funny because if you asked me a week ago I’d say, I’m never talking to her again, but now I start to watch the episodes and I’m like, ‘Oh, I miss her.’ We were such good friends.”

“So now I’m just saying, never say never,” he adds.

David Livingston/Getty Images

The co-stars haven’t spoken in three months following an explosive fight that was caught on film and will reportedly appear in an upcoming episode on the show’s 11th season. On September 6, PEOPLE exclusively broke the news that the pair had ended their longtime friendship and professional relationship. The following day, Lewis addressed the controversy on his SiriusXM show Jeff Lewis Live, confirming that he and Pulos had parted ways.

He also claimed that they had been faking their working relationship on the show for “seasons” and that Pulos was only an employee of the network, not of Jeff Lewis Design. Following their fight and a lunch meeting in which the famous house flipper says he thought they made up, Lewis says Pulos filed two complaints against him to Bravo and the show’s production company, Authentic Entertainment, for “wrongful termination” and “abuse and victimization.”

“They found fame together so there was always this thought that nothing could tear them apart, but that hasn’t been the case,” a source told PEOPLE at the time of their rift. “They’ll never come back from this. It’s over.”

Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty

Now, Lewis is admitting that he would be open to a conversation with Pulos if she reached out to apologize, even though he says he was hurt that she went to Bravo with her complaint instead of coming to him directly.

“I love Jenni,” Lewis stated on McCarthy’s show. “So I put myself in her place and I just think that truly it was an emotional, knee-jerk, not planned reaction, and I honestly think she regrets it. Now what I would love right now, which would help a lot with the healing process—call me, Jenni, call me. Tell me what you were thinking. Apologize. Let’s talk about this. I don’t want to be upset.”

When asked if he would apologize for his part in the split, Lewis agreed that he would.

“I am willing to look at my role in things. I contributed in things getting to that point,” Lewis said. “So absolutely. Would I admit what I did wrong? Sometimes it takes me a minute, sometimes it takes me a couple of days, but I will show up and I will apologize. I am accountable. I will be accountable. The problem is I’m not wrong very often. But when I am, I will own it.”

Lewis admitted to McCarthy that he has a lot of controversies surrounding him at the moment, citing the ongoing lawsuit filed by his daughter’s surrogate, Alexandra Trent, and his tendency to be too open about private matters concerning the Bravo series on his XM show.

According to Lewis, his Flipping Out contract expires on October 15 and has not yet been renewed.