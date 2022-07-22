Jeff Lewis Reveals He Wants a Bigger House and a Bigger Family: 'I Need to Do It Soon'

Jeff Lewis is revealing why he wants to have more children — and find a new house that would suit a bigger family.

In an exclusive clip from the next episode of Hollywood Houselift with Jeff Lewis, the 52-year-old explains, "I love this house. If it were just me, I would stay here forever, but I've always wanted to have more than one kid."

"I feel like if I'm going to do this, I need to do it soon," he continues. "I really am fulfilled being a parent. Like, much more fulfilling than anything I've ever done. And I get so much joy out of just even the little things with her."

Also featured in the clip are photos of the Flipping Out alum's 5-year-old daughter, Monroe Christine, whom he shares with ex Gage Edward. The father-daughter duo are seen spending quality time together and enjoying a day at the beach.

"Just knowing how happy I am with one, that's kinda why I want two," he adds. "I think it's one of the motivations to sell this house and get into another place because we literally don't have any room. Fortunately, I created these embryos six years ago. So, I have two embryos from the same egg donor. And turning 52, I'm feeling a little bit of pressure to do the second baby, like, now."

"Embryo No. 9, Jeff Jr., did not make it. It was very, very disappointing," he revealed on the show. The news came as a total shock to Lewis, who was "100 percent convinced" it was going to happen, he said.

According to Lewis's doctor, he shared at the time, the one embryo he has left has just a "45 percent chance of taking."

Lewis recalled how his reaction to the disappointing news was caught while filming Hollywood Houselift . "I was mic'ed, I had no idea. And I was five minutes from a client meeting, an on-camera client meeting, and it just was like — I was shocked. I was shocked when they said it."