Jeff Lewis Says His Flipping Out Contract Has Not Yet Been Renewed: 'I Am Looking for a Job'

Jeff Lewis thinks he may soon be looking for a new job.

During a recent interview on SiriusXM radio’s Jenny McCarthy Show, the Bravo star noted that his contract for Flipping Out is about to expire and has not yet been renewed. He alleges this is because of a handful of ongoing conflicts, including a falling out with his co-star Jenni Pulos.

“Because of all of the issues that have been going on with me—you know, the pending lawsuits, and also the [Jeff Lewis Live] radio show — it has created a lot of problems for me at Bravo, because I have talked about behind-the-scenes, I’ve talked about contracts. So I’ve had a lot of heat from Bravo,” Lewis says. “They have not renewed my contract. It expires on October 15, and I am looking for a job.”

A representative for Bravo had no comment on the contract.

The lawsuit he mentions was brought by Alexandra Trent, the surrogate who carried his and partner Gage Edward’s now nearly two-year-old daughter, Monroe. Trent filed the suit against Lewis, Edward, Bravo and Flipping Out‘s production company, Authentic Entertainment, stating that, among other things, she was filmed while in labor without her permission. On Tuesday, Trent’s doctor spoke out in support of her claims, while Lewis has previously said that Trent signed away her right to privacy when she agreed to do the show and called the lawsuit a “financial shakedown.”

On McCarthy’s show, Lewis also says that statements he’s made on Jeff Lewis Live! have created tension with the network. He’s discussed everything from the ongoing litigation with Trent to his dramatic falling out with longtime friend Jenni Pulos.

While Lewis is admittedly “nervous” about the possibility of losing his job on Flipping Out, he believes that “when one door closes another door opens.”

“If I’m done on television, I’m cool with that,” Lewis says. “I love this job. I’ve been doing this for 11 years. I wasn’t expecting it to last forever.” He adds, “I’m not saying Flipping Out is over, but it could be.”

There still is time for the network to renew his contract, and when pressed by McCarthy, Lewis agrees that he would like to keep doing the show. “We hope not,” she says of his potential exit.

Lewis also addressed a controversy from the day of the show’s season 11 premiere in September, when he posted a promotional image from Flipping Out on Instagram and drew a red X over Pulos’s face. The post has since been deleted.

“Did you put that X on Jen’s face,” McCarthy asks, to which Lewis simply replies, “I did,” before saying that he was told to remove it by a “big boss” at Bravo.

Pulos and Lewis haven’t spoken in three months following a rift in their personal and professional relationship. On September 6, PEOPLE exclusively reported that the pair had ended their friendship, and on September 7, Lewis claimed that Pulos filed a complaint against him for “abuse and victimization” and later “wrongful termination.”

Reps for Bravo and Pulos had no comment, while reps for Authentic Entertainment did not respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment at the time.

“She went to our bosses and got me in some trouble, and that was unnecessary because it’s something that we could have worked out on our own,” Lewis tells McCarthy.

In September, Lewis revealed on his radio show that he was sure Flipping Out would be canceled following Pulos’ claims.

“Her making this claim, it put my entire career in jeopardy. My family, my livelihood, everything,” Lewis said at the time. “I just lost my job. I’m pretty sure of that. But I need to get in front of the story and I have to tell my side of the story. I’m a dead man walking, but I have to tell my story.”

Now, Lewis is saying he would consider working it out with Pulos if she reached out to him, even admitting that he might apologize for any wrongdoing on his part.

“I love Jenni,” Lewis says. “So I put myself in her place and I just think that truly it was an emotional, knee-jerk, not planned reaction and I honestly think she regrets it. Now what I would love right now, which would help a lot with the healing process—call me, Jenni, call me, tell me what you were thinking, apologize, let’s talk about this. I don’t want to be upset.”

“I am willing to look at my role in things. I contributed in things getting to that point,” he adds. “So absolutely would I admit what I did wrong. Sometimes it takes me a minute, sometimes it takes me a couple of days, but I will show up and I will apologize. I am accountable. I will be accountable. The problem is I’m not wrong very often. But when I am, I will own it.”