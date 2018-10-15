Flipping Out's Jeff Lewis Lists $8 Million Hollywood House Amid Lawsuit and Abuse Allegations

Jeff Lewis has finally finished the house he calls “Old Hollywood,” a property he bought — and sold — once before.

The 4,334-square-foot home is located next door to the Flipping Out star and his partner Gage Edward’s own house, which they call “New Hollywood.” The abode has appeared on multiple seasons of Flipping Out, including the most recent episode, where it can be seen under construction with digital renderings.

The house has finally been completed and was listed for $7.95 million through Carrie Berkman Lewis of Pacific Union L.A. and Boni Bryant at Compass.

Dubbed an “architectural tour de force” in the listing, the contemporary 3-bedroom, 4.5-bathroom home features an open floor plan with breathtaking views, and antique wood flooring in a custom herringbone pattern throughout.

Alex Zarour/Virtually Here Studios

Alex Zarour/Virtually Here Studios

The completely reimagined, ultra-modern kitchen has sleek black dual islands and opens onto a 400-square-foot patio and a fire pit. The master suite also has a private outdoor porch space and a custom walk-in closet with an island.

Alex Zarour/Virtually Here Studios

Alex Zarour/Virtually Here Studios

Outside, the space makes the most of its backyard with a raised infinity pool and glass tile.

Alex Zarour/Virtually Here Studios

According to Variety, Lewis purchased the property in April 2015 for $2.484 million, however it wasn’t the first time the house flipper invested in the home. According to the publication, he also bought “Old Hollywood” in December 2002 for $860,000 before quickly flipping it for $1.75 million in September 2003.

Alex Zarour/Virtually Here Studios

Alex Zarour/Virtually Here Studios

This time around, the listing of “Old Hollywood” comes as Lewis is at the center of several controversies. During a recent interview on SiriusXM radio’s Jenny McCarthy Show, the famous house flipper said that his contract with Bravo for Flipping Out had not yet been renewed. He alleges this is because of a handful of ongoing conflicts, including a falling out with his co-star Jenni Pulos.

Alex Zarour/Virtually Here Studios

Alex Zarour/Virtually Here Studios

“Because of all of the issues that have been going on with me—you know, the pending lawsuits, and also the [Jeff Lewis Live] radio show — it has created a lot of problems for me at Bravo, because I have talked about behind-the-scenes, I’ve talked about contracts. So I’ve had a lot of heat from Bravo,” Lewis says. “They have not renewed my contract. It expires on October 15, and I am looking for a job.”

A representative for Bravo had no comment on the contract.

The litigation he mentions was filed by Alexandra Trent, the surrogate who carried his and Edward’s now nearly two-year-old daughter, Monroe. Trent filed the suit against the couple, as well as Bravo and Flipping Out‘s production company, Authentic Entertainment, stating that she was filmed giving birth without her permission, among other complaints.

Trent’s doctor recently spoke out in support of her claims, while Lewis has previously said that Trent signed away her right to privacy when she agreed to do the show and called the lawsuit a “financial shakedown.”