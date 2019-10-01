Jeff Lewis and Andy Cohen treated listeners to some Bravo-worthy drama on a recent radio show.

Things got heated between the former Flipping Out star and the Bravo producer on a recent episode of the latter’s SiriusXM show, when Lewis called Cohen out for joking that he would like to date Lewis’s ex partner, Gage Edward.

Cohen is currently Lewis’s boss at Sirius: Lewis, 49, hosts Jeff Lewis Live while Cohen, 51, created Radio Andy, the channel it airs on, and is the host of his own show, Andy Cohen Live.

“Once in a while you will say, you know…You used to joke a lot about wanting to date Gage,” Lewis said.

To which Cohen quickly replied, “I know, and I stopped the second that you broke up.”

Lewis and Edward — who both starred in Flipping Out — split in February after 10 years together. They share a 2½-year-old daughter, Monroe.

“You actually did not,” Lewis snapped back. “You kept going with it. And actually, you said it recently.”

Cohen has long teased Lewis about having a crush on Edward throughout Lewis and Edward’s 10-year relationship. Last month, during an episode of Andy Cohen Live, Cohen reacted to the news that Lewis had gone Instagram official with his new boyfriend, Scott Anderson. Discussing the romance, Cohen had then joked about bringing Edward to an upcoming Radio Andy event in Los Angeles.

“You did mention something about bringing Gage, and it did hurt my feelings,” Lewis continued. “It was different when we were dating and you would joke, but now that we’re not together and it was a tough breakup — I just wanted to say that I prefer you not to say that.”

Cohen apologized for hurting Lewis’s feelings, assuring him that he had thought that he had stopped, and never actually acted on those statements.

“I know that it is a joke, but after someone breaks up, it’s no longer a joke,” Lewis replied.

Later in the same episode, it was Cohen’s turn to air his grievances with Lewis.

“I thought it was odd that I never heard from you after the birth of my child,” Cohen told Lewis. The Watch What Happens Live host welcomed his son Benjamin Allen in February 2019.

Image zoom Andy Cohen/Instagram

“Are you kidding me?” Lewis replied, hastily. “I even asked about sending a gift, and you said, ‘Absolutely don’t send me a gift, because I’ve received thousands of gifts.’”

“I definitely did not want a gift,” Cohen replied. “But you didn’t reach out. Look at our text history.”

Lewis went silent before responding: “I am so sorry if I didn’t, but you were always in my thoughts and I did ask to send a gift… Okay, I’m going to be honest with you, I was a little shocked when I found out you had a baby. You were kind of the last person on earth that I thought, at this stage, would have a child.”

Cohen then asked if Lewis had been insulted that he had not told him he was having a baby prior to the public announcement, saying that he had assumed that was why he had never reached out.

“I have a big mouth, I can’t keep a secret, I understand why you wouldn’t tell me,” Lewis replied. “I was just surprised you were having a child because doing it on your own is so brave, and it’s not something I ever would have been able to do on my own… I never would have had Monroe if Gage wasn’t by my side.”

This isn’t the first time Cohen and Lewis have butted heads on air.

In October 2018, the two had a falling out after Lewis posted a photo on Instagram making a dig at his then-employer Bravo, when the network failed to renew his contract for Flipping Out. Lewis read what he said were text message exchange with Cohen, who is also a producer at the TV network, on the air on an episode of Jeff Lewis Live. In the texts, Cohen allegedly told him he should be cautious of angering the network if he wanted to work with them again.

Later in that episode, Lewis claimed he received another text from Cohen telling him off for reading their messages aloud.

“I thought he looked like a smart, rational guy when he was giving that advice,” Lewis said of their earlier exchange, but then continued to read their conversation on air. “He just said, ‘You’re an a—hole.’ He said, ‘Don’t ever read my texts on air again. You’re an a—hole.’”