Jeff Lewis Is Coming Back to TV! Flipping Out Star's New Design Show to Feature Celebrity Clients

The show, which will air on IMDb TV, will follow the interior designer and father of one at work and home

Jeff Lewis is officially returning with a brand new series!

The Flipping Out alum and Jeff Lewis Live! radio show host, 51, will be starring in a new unscripted show following his life as a designer and single father of one airing exclusively on IMDb TV, the streaming service announced on Monday.

The currently untitled show will be executive produced by Lewis and showcase "unique home design, celebrity clientele and never-before-seen design innovation," according to a press release. Similar to his former 11-season Bravo series, the show will follow the reality star as he balances "high-maintenance celebrities and ambitious home design projects while juggling his staff and personal life, which are all a work in progress," the release continued.

"No interior designer is more well-known in equal parts for his stunning work and his brutally honest and often hilarious assessments of home renovation," Lauren Anderson and Ryan Pirozzi, co-heads of content and programming at IMDb TV, said of Lewis in the press release. "Jeff's return to television will be one that cannot be missed."

Flipping Out, which aired its final episode in November 2018, also followed Lewis's personal drama and the trials and tribulations of owning his full-service interior design firm, Jeff Lewis Design. A spin-off of the show, Interior Therapy with Jeff Lewis, premiered on Bravo in 2012, and ran for two seasons.

Gage Edward, Jeff Lewis and Jenni Pulos

During the final season, Lewis's personal and professional relationship with his co-star and friend of nearly 20 years, Jenni Pulos, ended after a falling out. In the finale, Lewis and Pulos got into an explosive fight with Lewis later terminating Pulos' employment. He later alleged that Pulos hadn't worked for him for "years" and claimed that she had filed claims of wrongful termination, abuse and victimization against him.

Pulos vehemently denied those claims to PEOPLE in November when speaking out about the fight for the first time. "Citing wrongful termination claim, wrong. Citing abuse claim, wrong. Citing victimization claim, wrong," Pulos said. "[Our relationship] was very real. I was his employee and I worked for him. It was very authentic, and that's important."

The mother of two added that she was blindsided when he let her go from Jeff Lewis Design. "I had no idea it was coming," Pulos said.

The series ended a few months before Lewis's split from his partner of 10 years, Gage Edward, who was his business manager and featured prominently in the show. Lewis and Edward share daughter Monroe Christine, now 4.

In December, he revealed on the show that he had undergone a major spinal cord surgery. In August, PEOPLE reported that Lewis had undergone major neck surgery after learning he was suffering from Cervical Myelopathy, a spinal cord disease, which was causing pain in his lower back and neck and instability in his legs.

jeff lewis

Lewis has also used the radio show to keep fans up to date on his custody battle with Edward over Monroe, which has been going on for several years.

The exes initially had an informal shared custody arrangement, but when that system broke down, they involved their lawyers, Lewis has said. An attempt at mediation to find a permanent arrangement had been unsuccessful as of last May.

Lewis had previously shared that the two were working on something with their lawyers. He had filed a proposal and Edward countered, demanding equal time with their daughter, as well as requesting to change her name from Monroe Christine Lewis to Monroe Christine Edward Lewis.

Scott Anderson and Jeff Lewis

Lewis began dating his boyfriend Scott Anderson in March 2019, and the pair were involved in an on-and-off relationship for many months. However, Lewis revealed in late January 2021 that he and Anderson had split for what he said was "the fourth time." (The pair most recently broke up in late September 2020.)