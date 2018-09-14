Jeff Lewis is mourning the loss of his grandmother.

The 48-year-old Flipping Out star revealed in an Instagram post that his grandma died on Thursday, Sept. 13.

“I’m sad to say that my grandmother passed away today,” the Bravo personality captioned a smiling photo of the late family matriarch, who made multiple appearances on her grandson’s reality series throughout the years.

“You always taught me to speak my mind, so it’s your fault,” continued the father of one. “I love you.”

After Lewis announced her death, Bravo’s Andy Cohen extended his condolences on Instagram, writing in the comments section, “I’m so sorry.”

Her death comes just days after Lewis made it clear that his friendship with longtime friend and costar Jenni Pulos is over.

Ahead of the Flipping Out premiere on Tuesday, Lewis shared a photo on Instagram of the season 11 promotional picture featuring him, his partner Gage Edward and Pulos. However, instead of promoting the show with an unaltered image as he had done in years past, Lewis placed a red ‘X’ across Pulos’ face.

“Don’t miss the Season 11 Premiere of Flipping Out, tonight 10:15/9:15c,” Lewis captioned the since-deleted photo.

On Sept. 6, PEOPLE exclusively broke the news that Pulos and Lewis had ended their nearly 20-year relationship after an explosive fight that will appear in the upcoming season. According to multiple sources, the pair haven’t spoken since.

“They found fame together so there was always this thought that nothing could tear them apart, but that hasn’t been the case,” a source told PEOPLE. “They’ll never come back from this. It’s over.”

