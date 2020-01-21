Jeff Lewis Says Gage Edward Sent Him a Cease and Desist Letter After Disclosing Custody Battle

Jeff Lewis is revealing new details about his turbulent and ongoing custody battle with ex Gage Edward.

On Tuesday’s episode of his SiriusXM radio show Jeff Lewis Live, the Flipping Out alum defended his recent statements about Edward, maintaining that a “majority” of what he was presenting was “fact-based.”

“I’ve said this over and over, it would be defamatory to say that he’s not a good dad. And guess what? I’ve never said that because I believe he’s a good dad. I think he’s a very good dad,” Lewis, 49, said of Edward as a parent to their 3-year-old daughter Monroe.

“I don’t believe he is prepared to take her for more than 30 percent of the time, which is what he has now,” he continued. “I don’t think that’s defamatory. It’s just my opinion. These are not slanderous statements. These are the things that I wanted to be clear.”

In a statement to PEOPLE on Monday, Edward asserted Lewis’ statements to be “derogatory and slanderous.”

“I will continue to stay silent on the issues related to our private custody case,” Edward, 34, said. “To address the derogatory and slanderous statements being made about me would be putting my interest above our daughter’s. The situation is being exploited for attention, which is sad because that ultimately only affects our daughter later. What I will say is that there are gross mistruths in the majority of what’s been said.”

Lewis revealed in Tuesday’s episode that he “did receive a cease and desist letter from Gage’s attorney on Friday,” which PEOPLE later confirmed.

Edward, however, had no comment when asked about the legal action.

“I never signed a confidentiality agreement. There’s no deal points going back and forth, these are just conversations Gage and I are having. I feel like I’m paid to talk about my life, I’m paid to do that,” Lewis explained.

“When Gage met me, I was on a reality show and I was paid to film my life,” he said. “He participated in that for seven years and was paid to share his life. We went into the radio together, he was paid to share our lives on the radio. Now that doesn’t suit him, so he wants that to stop. Well, he’s already a public person.”

Lewis continued to argue that if Edward is “so concerned about our child’s privacy, then maybe you shouldn’t be putting her pictures up on your public Instagram for your 40,000 [followers].”

Lewis also said that Edward has “accused me about talking about this for attention,” which he complained “is not true.”

“When you take pictures of yourself in front of a mirror and you take pictures of yourself and an empty plate at a restaurant that says ‘single dad dinner,’ that seems like wanting attention,” he continued. “That’s all I’m going to say, until the next cease and desist letter comes.”

On Thursday’s episode of Jeff Lewis Live, Lewis detailed the status of his ongoing discussions with Edward over the custody of Monroe.

The former couple, who split last January after 10 years of dating, had been operating on a temporary custody agreement for months while they worked out a formal arrangement in private mediation.

A draft of that paperwork, it turns out, was ready to sign earlier this month. But according to Lewis, it included terms Lewis no longer agreed to. And negotiations had gotten so bad that Lewis was now refusing to move forward with their proposal, and was ready to turn things over to a judge.

“I’m going to fight this to the bitter f—ing end,” Lewis, 49, said. “If I felt like the motivation was pure and this was about our daughter, then I’d be very open to mediation or whatever. But because I really believe that this is serving [Edward’s] best interest, I will fight it. If we have to go to court, we go to court.”

On the show, Lewis said his main issue centered around Edward’s request to split Monroe’s time more evenly between her two parents.

As their temporary agreement currently stands, Edward gets Monroe on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays, equaling a 70/30 custody split in favor of Lewis. But Edward is proposing a 57/43 split, which Lewis claimed isn’t in Monroe’s best interest.

From there, Lewis went on to say that he felt Edward was simply looking for financial support, claiming that the two had a verbal child support agreement that was left out of the written custody agreement.

Image zoom Jeff Lewis/Instagram

Since Lewis and Edward went their separate ways, it’s been a rocky road for both — with Lewis often describing in detail their ups and downs on his radio show,

In October, Lewis said the two were no longer engaging in any friendly communication with one another, though they got together days later to celebrate Monroe’s birthday.

Earlier that month, Lewis lamented about the high legal fees their custody dispute had racked up so far.

“We are in this combined at $80,000. We have nothing in place. We don’t have a financial settlement, we have nothing. And we’re already at $80,000,” said Lewis, noting their legal counsel costs “$550 to $650 an hour.”

On Friday’s show, Lewis said that Edward is asking for his legal fees to be covered by Lewis, who says he’s opposed to it.

Meanwhile, Lewis has moved on to a new relationship with boyfriend Scott Anderson; the two went public with their romance back in June, and made it Instagram official in August.

Back in December, Lewis told Andy Cohen that he was ready to walk down the aisle.

“I got to put a ring on it. I’m going to have to put a ring on it,” Lewis revealed. “I would consider putting a ring on it.”

“There was always some apprehension [with Edward],” Lewis continued. “But we get along so well, me and the new guy. We get along really well. It’s really nice.”

Jeff Lewis Live airs weekdays (12 p.m. ET) on SiriusXM (Ch. 102)