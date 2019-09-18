Jeff Lewis Says Ex Gage Edward 'Lost His S---' When Their Daughter Was Expelled From Preschool

Jeff Lewis‘ ex partner Gage Edward was apparently not too happy to learn about their daughter’s expulsion from preschool.

On Tuesday’s episode of his SiriusXM radio show Jeff Lewis Live, Lewis, 49, claimed that Edward, 33, “lost his s—” when he heard that 2½-year-old Monroe Christine had been kicked out of the prestigious Montessori preschool she had been attending due to criticisms Lewis has lobbied about it on the air.

“I had to explain it to him via text,” the former Flipping Out star said. “Gage was really, really upset and he did yell at me and he did say some things that he probably regrets now.”

Lewis recounted their alleged exchange: “I said, ‘I think this is all for the best’ … and then he hung up on me.”

The famous house flipper claims he then texted Edward to continue the conversation. “I wrote, ‘Gage this is happening for you, not to you’ and he wrote ‘F— off’ in caps,” Lewis continued. “I said, ‘I never liked that school anyway.’ He said, ‘You are so delusional. You are trying to justify your actions.'”

Edward did not respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment, but according to Lewis, Edward reached out to the headmistress of the elite institution to try to smooth things over, but was unable to do so.

As Lewis had previously explained, he had first spoken to the headmistress himself on Saturday. Though he claimed he appealed to her, apologizing and asking for a second chance, the school was apparently unwavering in their decision.

That left the outspoken star feeling frustrated.

“The conversation lasted 20 minutes. For the first 12 to 13 minutes I groveled and then when I realized there was no hope, it got a bit contentious,” Lewis recalled on Tuesday’s episode. “I said, ‘I cannot believe this is the Montessori way!’ You don’t get to make amends. There are no second chances, no warnings — nothing. It was immediately, ‘They’re expelled.’ ”

A rep for the school did not respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Administrators, according to Lewis, decided to expel Monroe after they heard of negative comments the former Bravo star made about the school on his radio show.

Those included criticisms Lewis lobbied about a recent “Back to School Night” for parents and a remark about the mother of another student, who he said looked like a woman who would go to a key party. Lewis had also read two internal emails from parents, and mocked them (without using their full names).

The headmistress allegedly told Lewis that while she only received one complaint about his comments, and that it was not from either of the individuals he mentioned on air, she was “expecting their call any day.”

This isn’t the first time Lewis has gotten into trouble for things he’s said on his radio show.

He’s previously been slammed by Bravo executives for spilling secrets about their talent on the radio, and was even dumped by a guy he was dating just three days after opening up about their budding romance on the show.

Meanwhile, he and Edward only recently came to a temporary custody agreement. The two split in January after dating for 10 years.

Jeff Lewis Live airs weekdays (12 p.m. ET) on SiriusXM Radio Andy (Ch. 102).