Jeff Lewis Lists $3.5 Million Beverly Hills House Amid Custody Dispute with Ex Gage Edward

Jeff Lewis is continuing his real estate work amid his custody dispute with ex Gage Edward.

The former Flipping Out star has put a newly-renovated Los Angeles home on the market for nearly $3.5 million. Lewis flipped the home after acquiring the property for almost $1.4 million in 2017, PEOPLE confirms.

The “reimagined modern farmhouse” is listed with realtor Carrie Berkman Lewis of Douglas Elliman. The 2,870-square-foot residence features four bedrooms and four bathrooms, as well as one half-bathroom.

Variety reports that the original home was built in the mid-1950s and contained three bedrooms and two bathrooms. According to the listing, it was then “impeccably renovated and expanded” by Lewis, who gutted and expanded the property.

After the renovation, the gated home now features a main open room with high beamed ceilings, a brick accent wall with a fireplace and oak floors. French doors open onto the cozy backyard, which includes a pool and spa.

The downstairs portion of the home includes a master bedroom suite with a walk-in closet, while the second master bedroom suite upstairs includes a Juliet balcony with “hillside views.” There are updated appliances and custom sound and light systems throughout.

As the flip house hits the market, Lewis, 49, is in the middle of a custody dispute with Edward. The former couple share daughter Monroe Christine, 3.

The Bravo alums have been involved in a tense back and forth as they work out a permanent, legal custody agreement. As of last month, the two were no longer engaging in any friendly communication with one another, though Lewis said they would make an exception for Monroe’s third birthday.

“Even though Gage and I have had some issues lately, I’ve invited him to lunch,” Lewis explained at the time. “So he and I are taking Monroe to lunch. I’m looking forward to it.”

A formal custody deal between Lewis and Edward has yet to be finalized. Currently, the two are trying out a “2-3-3 schedule” that sees the exes transferring Monroe between them every few days.

Monroe is currently attending a new preschool as well, after being expelled in mid-September from the prestigious Montessori preschool she had previously attended over comments Lewis had made about the school’s parents and administration on his radio show.

Lewis listed another home that was featured on Flipping Out for $8 million in October 2018. He later slashed the price by $1 million in February 2019, one week after Edward moved out of their shared home, which is located next door.