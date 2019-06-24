Image zoom Cindy Ord/Getty Images

Jeff Lewis does not think his ex Gage Edward‘s new apartment is a fit place for their 2-year-old daughter Monroe.

During Thursday’s episode of his Sirius XM radio show Jeff Lewis Live!, the Flipping Out star said that Edward’s attorney sent over photos of the apartment in West Hollywood that Edward rented in January after splitting from Lewis and moving out of their family home in Sherman Oaks.

“It looks like a prison,” Lewis said of the apartment. It is so depressing and it looks like a hospital room. Talk about minimal effort.”

Although the home is outfitted with a crib, a rug and a dresser, Lewis complained that “there is no color on the walls, there is no art, there’s no toys. There’s no park. There’s a lot of asphalt.”

“Her room is so colorful and lively [at my house],” Lewis continued. “She has this most beautiful wallpaper with all these colorful birds.”

The Bravo star previously complained about Edward’s abode on his radio show, indicating that it might be unfit for Monroe because, he said, there is no fencing around the pool and “not a blade of grass.”

“I bought a f—g house in Sherman Oaks and built it for my kid,” Lewis said on Tuesday. “Everything is for the kid.”

Edward had no comment on the situation.

His claims come amid a trying time for the former partners of ten years, who have both hired lawyers to discuss custody of their daughter.

Lewis says that the custody battle ensued following a series of disagreements over their co-parenting situation, including one incident where he alleged that Edward locked himself in the guest room of the home they once shared.

“We had a disagreement. It was over email,” Lewis previously said on his show. “When I came in in the morning, he had locked himself in my guest room and he said that he wasn’t going to come out until I left. That made me feel very unsafe in my own home.”

When Lewis’s co-host Meghan Weaver said, “That seems a little unstable,” Lewis responded by saying, “Actually a couple people have implied that. I’m not going to say that.”

After the alleged incident, Lewis said he approached Edward and told him he shouldn’t be coming to the house for visitation anymore, but claimed he wasn’t attempting to limit his access to their daughter, who they welcomed via surrogate in October 2016.

“I will allow you complete access to Monroe, but I think you should just do visitation outside the house,” Lewis recalled saying to Edward.

That’s when, Lewis alleged, he received a “nasty” letter from Edward’s attorney asking for 50/50 custody of Monroe that would allow Edward to see her three-and-a-half days per week.

However, despite Edward taking legal action, Lewis claimed the pair were able to have an amicable co-parenting moment with their daughter on Father’s Day after Edward took her to dinner and she came home feeling sick.

He said that Monroe was crying over her stomach ache and wouldn’t let go of Edward, so he told him to come in the house, despite his previous comments on Edward being there. Once inside, Lewis said he and Edward changed Monroe’s diaper together and ordered Pedialyte, and continued texting each other all night about her wellbeing.

“It was such a great experience for us coming together,” Lewis said. “I woke up in the morning and at 6:58 I texted him: ‘Good morning. The baby woke up briefly at 5:30-6 but she is now back to sleep. Thank you for coming in last night. I know you and Monroe miss the morning and evening routine. You are welcome to come back in the house moving forward. You scared me when you locked yourself in the house and I felt very uncomfortable and unsafe. I didn’t realize what was happening. I reacted badly and I’m sorry.’”

Because of that friendly interaction, Lewis said he believed that he and Edward could have a civil conversation regarding custody of their daughter. However, he claimed that when they met with their attorneys, Edward “came in hot and it was really ugly.”

Lewis also alleged that during the meeting, the attorneys had to separate him from Gage.

“He couldn’t keep it together,” Lewis said of Edward. “He was so angry and irrational that they had to move him to another conference room.”

On Thursday, Lewis said that they had “reluctantly” made arrangements for Monroe, which involved Edward taking Monroe from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., but not spending the night at his apartment.

Lewis had previously voiced his concerns with Edward’s request for equal time with Monroe, and said that he wasn’t trying to diminish Edward’s rights to see her, but instead wanted to make sure their daughter was comfortable with the transition.

“I don’t dispute his rights as her parent,” he said. “What I dispute is how we do it. She’s two and a half years old. This is her home. Ease her into it.”

Lewis and Edward separated after ten years together in January. Edward also recently left his job at Lewis’s design firm and started his own business.