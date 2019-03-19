Jeff Lewis 'Dumped' By Chiropractor, 3 Days After Announcing They're Dating

Jeff Lewis says he has been “dumped” by his latest love interest, two months after splitting from his partner of 10 years, Gage Edward.

On Friday’s episode of his SiriusXM radio show, Jeff Lewis Live, the Flipping Out star told his costar Megan Weaver and his guest, Judge Lauren Lake, that he had been “dumped” by his new beau after they went on three dates and got in an argument.

“I’ve got some bad news for everybody. The chiropractor dumped me last night,” Lewis said. “I tried really hard to put that back together, but it just kept going on and on and on. But I apologized and I was accountable.”

Lewis claims that he and the unnamed man were supposed to have a fourth date over drinks on Friday, but his date kept saying that he felt “like the trust was broken” after Lewis talked about their relationship on the radio.

Previously, Lewis revealed that during their second date, the chiropractor set a rule that “anything romantic or sexual stays between us.”

However, during a radio segment, Lewis noted that the man doesn’t listen to Jeff Lewis Live and went on to share some details of their meet-ups, explaining that the chiropractor picked a restaurant he didn’t like. Although he wasn’t thrilled with his choice, Lewis claimed he didn’t say anything to the man because he didn’t want to seem “high maintenance.”

“I want to be an accommodating guy,” Lewis said during the previous episode. “I don’t want him to know yet how high maintenance I really am. He needs to fall in love first before he realizes how I really am. We all do that. In three months, I will be real Jeff. But right now, I am fake Jeff.”

He also pushed the rules further, discussing a “hypothetical” scenario in which he asked his listeners how to handle a situation when “you’re hanging out and the dog keeps jumping up [on the bed].”

“This is where I have to be really careful,” Lewis said of discussing the incident on air. “This is a slippery slope for me and I have a boundary to respect.”

On Thursday, Lewis claimed that his romantic interest hadn’t listened to Lewis’s show, but instead texted him a link to a PEOPLE story about his comments on the radio, writing “Interesting article.”

Lewis said the argument over him discussing their dating life on the radio went on for over 24 hours, and continued into Friday morning, when Lewis claimed he was dumped.

“He kept saying I was upset and I feel like the trust was broken,” Lewis said Friday. “He was like, ‘You should have just gone over these issues with me even before you talked about me on the radio.’ But I was thinking about that last night. If I’m talking about it before I talk about it on the radio, it feels like a dress rehearsal to me. I want to just be here and be present and talk about what’s on my mind without rehearsing it.”

He added, “That’s the other thing, if we’re fighting for 24 hours about me not liking the restaurant and the dog jumping on the bed, this is nothing.”

Lewis said that despite their argument, he was ready to have a fourth date, but he got upset when the man allegedly texted him to say, “We will not be going to my apartment after. I’m just making that clear.”

The Bravo star hinted that this behavior reminded him of his past relationship with Edward.

“So he’s withholding sex. Is that what’s happening?” Lewis said. “Because I went through that for ten years and I don’t wanna do that anymore. Where somebody gets mad at me and they don’t wanna hook up, so they go into the guest room. I don’t wanna do it. And then they’re mad for like three days.”

Lewis admitted that he “took responsibility” for talking about the chiropractor on the radio show, and didn’t want to continually be “beat up” while they went out for drinks, so he suggested that they reschedule the date.

However, Lewis claimed, that the chiropractor said, “No, if you do not want tomorrow night, there is no need to reschedule.”

“He said ‘I want to clarify this in person’ and I said, ‘You need to process this and I respect that and I’m sorry I hurt you,'” Lewis claimed. The man allegedly suggested they talk about it in person or over the phone, rather than via text. “He said, ‘We’ll talk about it later.’ But then we didn’t talk about it later. All I got later was, ‘I’m not going to be able to make it tomorrow night.'”

“I got dumped,” Lewis continued. “But what are you gonna do?”

During Thursday’s episode, Lewis predicted that he had a future with the chiropractor, and even made a comment that he could potentially be “remarried” in six months. (Edward and Lewis never officially tied the knot, but were together for ten years and share two-year-old daughter, Monroe.)

“This is my prediction,” Lewis said on Thursday. “Like every other boyfriend I’ve ever had, my prediction is in 6 months, [Gage’s] relationship will implode — or sooner — he’ll realize that the fantasy relationship isn’t what he thought it would be, and he’ll come back crying. And when he does, I will have already been, not only moved on — I’ll probably be remarried by then.”

When his guest The Young and the Restless star Tracy Bregman seemed surprised at that comment and asked Lewis if he was serious, he said, “You know what I mean,” while his costar Megan Weaver clarified that Lewis likely meant he’d be in another relationship.

However, on Friday, Lewis walked back that statement, saying he would be open to having a conversation with Edward about reuniting if the situation arose.

“I think that this breakup took on a life of it’s own and we both grossly mishandled things,” he said. “My intuition is that we both didn’t expect this to happen or necessarily want this to happen this way and now the problem is that neither one of us have the tools to fix anything. But I do believe personally that we made some really bad choices and now we’re stuck.”

“I think if Gage were remorseful and responsible and apologetic, that might change the way I view things,” Lewis continued. “We had to end the old relationship. Right now I’m grieving it and mourning it and I want that relationship to just completely end. I think the way I answered yesterday was extremely disrespectful and I think that he deserves more.”

On Monday, Lewis and Edward were surprised when one major personal and professional issue was taken off their plate: Their surrogate, Alexandra Trent, who carried Monroe, dropped a lawsuit she had filed last June. Trent was suing the couple, as well as Bravo and Flipping Out’s production company, Authentic Entertainment, for unlawful recording, invasion of privacy and fraud, claiming that the show filmed her delivery without permission and that Edward and Lewis made “disgusting” remarks about her.

Jeff Lewis Live airs Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays (11 a.m. ET) on SiriusXM’s Radio Andy (Ch. 102).