Jeff Lewis Draws a Red 'X' Over Jenni Pulos' Face on Instagram after Former Friends Part Ways

Jeff Lewis is letting everyone know he’s done with longtime friend and co-star Jenni Pulos.

Ahead of the Flipping Out premiere on Tuesday, Lewis shared a photo on Instagram of the season 11 promotional picture featuring him, his partner Gage Edward and Pulos. However, instead of promoting the show with an unaltered image as he had done in years past, Lewis placed a red ‘X’ across Pulos’ face.

“Don’t miss the Season 11 Premiere of Flipping Out, tonight 10:15/9:15c,” Lewis captioned the photo.

On September 6, PEOPLE exclusively broke the news that Pulos and Lewis had ended their nearly 20-year relationship after an explosive fight that will appear in the upcoming season. According to multiple sources, the pair haven’t spoken since.

RELATED: From Jenni Pulos to Zoila Chavez, Everyone Jeff Lewis Has Parted Ways With on Flipping Out

BEFORE:

Bravo

AFTER:

“They found fame together so there was always this thought that nothing could tear them apart, but that hasn’t been the case,” a source told PEOPLE. “They’ll never come back from this. It’s over.”

Lewis addressed the incident on his SiriusXM radio show, Jeff Lewis Live, on Friday, alleging that he and Pulos had been faking their working relationship for years and she was not employed by his house-flipping company, Jeff Lewis Design, only by Bravo as a cast member on the show.

RELATED: Jeff Lewis Says Jenni Pulos Reported Him for Abuse: ‘It Put My Entire Career in Jeopardy’

David Livingston/Getty

“She said she had given up her acting career to work for me,” Lewis said during the segment. “That really hurt my feelings because I felt like I have done nothing but accommodate her for her auditions and meetings and whatnot. And initially I was very hurt and I was put on the defense. I understand that she spends a lot of time with me. It’s very possible she hasn’t been able to go on certain auditions and maybe she hasn’t been able to have the opportunity of booking a movie or a show or whatever, but I have been very, very flexible.”

WATCH THIS: When’s the Last Time Flipping Out‘s Jenni Pulos, Well, Flipped Out?

In a private conversation, he says, they decided to have Pulos remain on the show in a “friend” role rather than as Lewis’s executive assistant. However, the plan deteriorated after Lewis claims Pulos filed a complaint against him to Bravo and the show’s production company, Authentic Entertainment, for “abuse and victimization” and later wrongful termination. Lewis said he has been cleared of the first two allegations. (Authentic Entertainment did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.)

RELATED: Flipping Out Was Originally Supposed to Be Jenni Pulos’ Show: ‘If I Sound Bitter, I Was’

Although Pulos will be a cast member throughout season 11 of Flipping Out, Lewis expressed that she will not be a part of the series going forward.

“I’m pretty sure they’re not going to keep picking up Flipping Out if she’s not on the show,” he said. “And she’s not on the show.”

Flipping Out season 11 premieres tonight at 10:15/9:15 CT on Bravo.