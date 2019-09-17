Jeff Lewis' Daughter, 2, Expelled from Preschool After He Criticized It on the Radio

Jeff Lewis and his ex partner Gage Edward are looking for a new preschool for their daughter, Monroe Christine.

On Tuesday’s episode of his SiriusXM radio show Jeff Lewis Live, Lewis, 49, revealed that over the weekend, his only child — who turns 3 in October — had been expelled from the prestigious Montessori preschool she had been attending.

A rep for the school did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment, but according to the Flipping Out alum, the decision was made by administrators at the elite institution after they received complaints about negative comments Lewis had made about the school on his radio show.

Those included criticisms Lewis has lobbied about a recent “Back to School Night” for parents. Lewis had also read two internal emails from parents, and mocked them (without using their full names).

RELATED: Jeff Lewis’ SiriusXM Show Jeff Lewis Live Expands to 5 Days a Week

Image zoom Jeff Lewis, Gage Edward and their daughter Monroe Jeff Lewis/Instagram

“Apparently I’ve mentioned a few things about the school on air,” Lewis said, later apologizing about his words. “I take full responsibility. … I am really, really sorry. I feel terrible about what happened. I know how it has affected Monroe. I will never do this again.”

“If I’m going to s– talk, I’m going to do it off the air, obviously,” he added.

RELATED: Jeff Lewis Pictured With New Boyfriend For the First Time Since Split from Gage Edward

Lewis said he got the call about the expulsion on Friday, but didn’t speak to the headmistress for the school until the next day.

Though he claimed he appealed to her, apologizing and asking for a second chance, the school was apparently unwavering in their decision.

That left the outspoken star feeling frustrated.

“The conversation lasted 20 minutes. For the first 12-13 minutes I groveled and then when I realized there was no hope, it got a bit contentious,” Lewis recalled on Tuesday’s episode. “I said, ‘I cannot believe this is the Montessori way!’ You don’t get to make amends. There are no second chances, no warnings — nothing. It was immediately, ‘They’re expelled.’ “

“They’re tougher than Sirius,” Lewis joked, noting how he had been disciplined by the streaming radio company’s HR department in the past. “Sirius at least gave me warnings!”

Image zoom Jeff Lewis' daughter Monroe Jeff Lewis/Instagram

Form there, Lewis said he and the school’s headmistress argued.

She apparently told Lewis that he had “bullied two of my mothers” on air, an accusation that Lewis denied. “I said, ‘Are you kidding me? Bullied? I read two emails! I didn’t say somebody was fat, all I did was read two emails!'”

Defamatory jokes had also been made by Lewis on his SiriusXM show about one of the mother’s looking like a woman who would go to a key party.

The headmistress told Lewis that while she only received one complaint, and that it was not from either of the individuals he mentioned on air, she was “expecting their call any day.”

All that caused Lewis to, well, flip out.

“I said, ‘You know what is bulls—? The fact that you said at “Back to School Night” how much you care about our kids. What a crock. You care so much about my kid you’re going to kick her out without any sort of ability to have a second chance?’ ”

RELATED: Jeff Lewis Says He’s in ‘Serious’ Trouble with XM Bosses for Naming Fellow Employees on Radio

This isn’t the first time Lewis has gotten in trouble with things he’s said on his SiriusXM show.

He’s previously been slammed by Bravo executives for spilling secrets about their talent on the radio, and was even dumped by a guy he was dating just three days after opening up about their budding romance on the show.

In the end, Lewis said on Tuesday, this experience has taught him that the Montessori wasn’t the right fit for Monroe anyway.

“I picked the wrong school,” Lewis explained. “Next time, I’m going to trust my gut. I felt like the school was too regimented, too structured. I think, it’s not a college prep course. It’s preschool.”

“Everyone takes themselves so seriously at that school,” he continued. “I think these people are arrogant, they’re pretentious… I don’t want Monroe to be in a strict school with overachievers and massive homework. She has her whole life to be stressed out. It’s preschool, let her be a kid and have fun.”

RELATED: Jeff Lewis and Gage Edward Reach Temporary Custody Agreement After Split

As for Monroe, Lewis said that she would be fine, and that he and Edward would be looking for a new school for her.

It won’t be easy, he admitted. “School’s already in session, all the seats are full, [and] there’s waiting lists for next year,” Lewis shared.

And while they search, Lewis did say that the expulsion left Edward none too happy.

“He called me delusional,” said Jeff, who only recently came to a temporary custody agreement with his former partner of 10 years, from whom he split in January. “It’s not Monroe I’m worried about, it’s Gage.”

Jeff Lewis Live airs weekdays (12 p.m. ET) on SiriusXM Radio Andy (Ch. 102).