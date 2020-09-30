Jeff Lewis Has Split from On-and-Off Boyfriend of Over a Year: 'I Was Devastated'

The former Flipping Out star began dating Scott Anderson in March 2019 after splitting from his partner of 10 years, Gage Edward

Jeff Lewis is speaking out after his latest breakup from his on-and-off boyfriend of over a year, Scott Anderson.

The Flipping Out star, 50, revealed on his SiriusXM radio show Jeff Lewis Live on Monday that he and Anderson have split yet again, just a few months after he announced their previous parting in May.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“I was devastated, I was so upset,” Lewis said of their recent split, sharing that the pair hadn’t talked for two weeks until Anderson agreed to come over to see him last Thursday.

“He was very distant, kind of emotionally removed,” Lewis said of their meeting, sharing that they had dinner, talked and “hooked up a little bit” before Anderson decided to leave early.

The designer shared that things started going south for the evening when Anderson told him he had already started renting a new apartment in the area. “I was a little thrown by the fact that he committed to a year lease when he was just living with me 11 days ago,” Lewis expressed.

The father of one said that his intuition was telling him that something was off, and when he walked Anderson to his car that night he thought to himself, “I don’t think I’m going to see him again,” despite Anderson telling him he’d meet up with him again the next day.

Image zoom Jeff Lewis Instagram

Sure enough, Lewis said, “the next morning I get a text from him: ‘I had a really nice time, but this is too much for me.’” They haven’t seen each other since, Lewis says.

The former Bravo star said that he then started getting direct messages on Instagram on Friday from people letting him know that they had come across Anderson’s profile on a dating app.

“I started getting screenshots. Apparently, he was on Tinder,” Lewis said. “So I was very upset.”

He reached out to his ex about the news, and Anderson told him that he had logged on to his old profile to help a friend determine whether their ex was on the app, assuring him he had not been using it to try to meet anyone.

RELATED VIDEO: Gage Edward Says Ex Jeff Lewis' New Boyfriend Seems 'Nice': 'I'm Not Jealous at All'

Lewis says he wants to believe that story, and that he and Anderson are in a good place now — despite their continued separation.

“Everything has been said. I feel like it’s very civil, it’s very friendly,” Lewis says. “Is it over? Don’t know. But I have to move on with my life now, and he needs space anyways. He needs to think about what he wants, and does this life work for him.”

Lewis also shared that he doesn’t think he is in the right place to begin dating again anytime soon, saying, “I’m now going to lay low.”

Lewis and Anderson first started dating in March 2019, and went Instagram official with their relationship in August 2019, posing for a photo on pal Meghan Weaver's page.

This was the first public romance for house flipper since he and ex Gage Edward had split after 10 years together. The two share daughter Monroe, 3.

Image zoom

Lewis and Anderson have certainly had their ups and down. They briefly broke in June 2019, when Lewis expressed that things were particularly heated in his custody battle with Edward. They reconciled, and in December 2019 Lewis said that he was considering marrying Anderson, telling Andy Cohen that he "would consider putting a ring on it," after just nine months of dating.

In February 2020, Lewis shared that the two were in couples counseling, and they split three months later in May before getting back together this summer.