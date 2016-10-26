The wait is over!

Flipping Out’s Jeff Lewis welcomed a daughter with partner Gage Edward on October 25, writing in a sweet post on social media, “At 4:22pm today, I grew up. Welcome Monroe Christine Lewis.”

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Monroe’s long-awaited arrival has been quite the journey for Lewis, who announced he and Edward were expecting their daughter via surrogate in May. “We are very excited, but I’m also a little terrified,” Lewis told PEOPLE exclusively. “I’m trying to decide if I’m more terrified or excited, but I think it’s normal.”

Known for his signature sense of humor and his tendency to, well, flip out, the Bravo star hasn’t been shy about sharing his excitement and anxiousness in the months leading up to his daughter’s birth. Here are some of his wittiest dad-to-be comments, shared as he prepared for the big day.

Seasons’ Greetings

Lewis shared a photo of “Embryos #6, #14, #9, #2, #10, and #4” in December to chronicle their surrogacy journey. “Happy Holidays,” he wrote on his take of the festive greeting card.

Nursery Negotiations

The couple decided to redo the nursery at the last minute, with Lewis telling PEOPLE in July that, “I am waiting for that room to be finished so I can start loading it with everything we need. I’m very organized, so for me this is kind of torture, that last-minute stuff.”

It all came together, though, with the reality star recently posting a pic of their assembled crib that was housing a different kind of baby. “Sh*t’s getting real,” he wrote.

Backup Plan

As the baby’s arrival inched closer, Lewis stopped for a shot in front of a “Safe Surrender Site” sign. “Plan B,” he jokingly captioned alongside his very serious selfie.

Baby Doll

A not-so-darling doll is the star of Lewis’ latest baby prank. “I wish we could say that she’s prettier in person,” he says.

Pony, Please!