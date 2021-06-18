Jeff Lewis and Gage Edward Together for Daughter Monroe's Graduation Following Custody Battle

Jeff Lewis and Gage Edward celebrated their daughter's preschool graduation together after agreeing to split custody of the 4-year-old, ending a two-year dispute

Jeff Lewis appears to be handling his new co-parenting arrangement well following a lengthy custody battle.

On Thursday, Lewis, 51, shared a photo on Instagram with his daughter Monroe Christine and ex-partner Gage Edward, with whom he shares custody of the 4-year-old.

Thanks to their recent custody settlement, the former couple, who split in February 2019, came together this week to celebrate their daughter's preschool graduation.

"Congrats to the graduate. The hardest years are behind you," Lewis captioned the photo as their young daughter held up her diploma.

Edward, 37, also shared a photo on his social media account with a separate image of just himself and Monroe.

Jeff Lewis and Gage Edward Credit: Gage Edward/Instagram

Last month, Lewis announced on his SiriusXM radio show, Jeff Lewis Live, that after more than two years of fighting over custody of Monroe, the two Flipping Out alums agreed to split custody and drop their lawsuits against each other.

"I have some wonderful news," Lewis told his co-hosts. "After 26 months [of negotiations] with Gage Edward Fredenburg - most of it was contentious I would say - we have settled our custody agreement."

Lewis said both he and Edward dropped their lawsuit against one another, "and we have come to an agreement about custody."

Edward did not respond to PEOPLE's request for comment at the time, but a source close to the star said he's very happy with the resolution.

"This is a big relief," the source told PEOPLE. "He and Jeff are co-parenting very well together, and Gage is looking forward to putting this conflict behind them."

Lewis, who will be returning to TV soon with a new reality series on IMDb TV, also shared that he and Edward agreed to an even physical and legal custody split, in addition to a new visitation schedule, which began this month.

"I'm happy with the schedule. Well, I'm okay with the schedule, I think it's going to be good for her," Lewis said. "So, it's going to switch, because we've been doing every other day, and now it's going to be two days over there, two days at my house. And then in order to get the 50/50 we had to do like every other Friday."

34517988_1714769248572470_1318673754372440064_n.jpg Jeff Lewis/Instagram

In February, Edward spoke exclusively to PEOPLE for the first time about the state of his and Lewis's relationship after the pair went out to dinner together.

"I think Jeff and I have started to heal from what has happened in our past," he said at the time. "Our most important focus is raising our daughter in a loving environment and we are learning how to co-parent as effectively as we both can for her sake."

The exes are coming together in order to focus on the best interest of Monroe, who Lewis said had a hard time adjusting to their split.

In October, Lewis revealed on his show that Monroe was misbehaving in school and he believed it was a direct result of their ongoing custody disputes.

"Out come the two administrators [without] Monroe and I'm like, 'What the f---?' And they say, 'Can we talk to you for a minute? ... We're very concerned about Monroe. We're concerned about her behavior,' " Lewis recalled. " 'She's been crying, she's confused, she doesn't know who's picking her up ... there's been a little bit of a regression.'"

"I'm like, 'Oh my God.' And then it's just on my face - I'm concerned, I'm worried," the father of one continued.